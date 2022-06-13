How to complete End of an Era Schmelzer SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Borussia Dortmund’s Marcel Schmelzer received a 93-rated End of an Era version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on June 12. Players can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

End of an Era cards are an homage to players who are leaving their current club or are about to retire. The devs offer an upgraded version of them in FIFA 22 to celebrate their career. Schmelzer retired after playing 17 years for Borussia Dortmund―almost all of his soccer career.

The devs focused on Schmelzer’s Pace (+40) when upgrading his 71-rated original silver version. He also had his Dribbling (+26), Shooting (+23), Passing (+22), Physical (+22), and Defending (+19) greatly increased.

You can boost his Physical (+5), Defending (+5), and Pace (+4) by applying the anchor chemistry style. This will maximize his Pace stats plus his Interception, Standing, and Sliding Tackle.

You’ll have to turn in two squads to complete this SBC: BVB and Bundesliga. The first segment asks for an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Borussia Dortmund. The second one must be an 86-rated team with 50 chemistry minimum and one player from Bundesliga.

This End of an Era SBC will cost players around 118,400 to 126,700 FUT coins across all available platforms. Those who complete both squads will also receive a premium mixed players pack and a rare mixed players pack on top of the End of an Era Schmelzer.

This SBC will expire after one month, so you have until July 12 to complete it. Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions right now to complete the End of an Era Marcel Schmelzer SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

BVB

GK: 83-rated Marcel Schmelzer (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Marcel Schmelzer (Bayern Leverkusen) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CB: 82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich)

82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich) RB: 81-rated Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) CM: 83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) CM: 82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig) CM: 82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach)

82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach) CAM: 84-rated TOTW Seko Fofana (RC Lens)

84-rated TOTW Seko Fofana (RC Lens) ST: 83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco)

83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco) ST: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Bundesliga