EA Sports unveils the highest potential ratings in FIFA 22 Career Mode

Mbappé is the one with the highest potential OVR, as expected.

EA Sports revealed today the highest potential ratings of players with “potential to dominate the game for years to come.” The full list contains the 20 players that can have a top-tier rating in FIFA 22’s Career Mode.

Career Mode is the game mode in which players can act as managers of their favorite club. Part of your role as a manager is to develop players so they can have a higher overall rating (OVR).

The future blockbuster deadline deals of your CM save? 🤔



Like last year, Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain is the player with the highest potential OVR (95) in Career Mode, starting the game at 91 OVR—higher than in the last edition. He has the fifth-highest rating of any player in the entire game.

Mbappé is followed by his teammate Gianluigi Donnarumma and Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, both with a 93 potential OVR. Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, Phil Foden from Manchester City, and Kai Havertz from Chelsea all have a 92 potential OVR.

Donnarumma and Haallad got a higher potential OVR when compared to last year, while Kai Havertz’s is lower. The difference in the normal rating among the selected players is also noticeable. While Mbappé is the fifth-best player in the game, Donnarumma is only in 13th place and Haaland is even lower in 29th place.

You can check out a list of the 50 best players in FIFA 22 and compare where the potential ratings would put them among other stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. EA has also released the ratings of the best Serie A, LaLiga, and Premier League players.

Here are the 20 players with the best potential OVR in FIFA 22’s Career Mode. Keep in mind that these players will be significantly more difficult for you to sign than older players.