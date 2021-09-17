Here are the top 50 players’ ratings in FIFA 22

You can start planning your ideal team.

EA Sports has launched a database containing the top 100 players’ overall ratings and stats in FIFA 22. Here are the 50 best players that you’ll probably see a lot of in the game either on your team or as fodder.

The best 22 players list was already released, but now fans can even compare players with the database. Some of the players have a better overall rating than they had in FIFA 21 and vice-versa.

With this top 50 list, you can get a good idea of what the baseline will be for the players in the upcoming game and start planning out your ideal team. Here are the top 50 players in FIFA 22:

RankPlayer namePositionClubFIFA 22 overall
1Lionel MessiRWParis Saint-Germain93
2Robert LewandowskiSTBayern Munich92
3Cristiano RonaldoSTManchester United91
4Kevin de BruyneCMManchester City91
5Kylian MbappéSTParis Saint-Germain91
6NeymarLWParis Saint-Germain91
7Jan OblakGKAtlético Madrid91
8Harry KaneSTTottenham Hotspur90
9N’golo KantéCDMChelsea90
10Manuel NeuerGKBayern Munich90
11Marc-André ter StegenGKBarcelona90
12Mohamed SalahRWLiverpool89
13Gianluigi DonnarummaGKParis Saint-Germain89
14Karim BenzemaCFReal Madrid89
15Virgil van DijkCBLiverpool89
16Joshua KimmichCDMBayern Munich89
17Son Heung-MinLMTottenham Hotspur89
18Alisson BeckerGKLiverpool89
19Thibaut CourtoisGKReal Madrid89
20CasemiroCDMReal Madrid89
21Ederson de MoraesGKReal Madrid89
22Sadio ManéLWLiverpool89
23Luis SuárezSTAtlático de Madrid88
24Sergio RamosCBParis Saint-Germain88
25Bruno FernandesCAMManchester United88
26Romelu LukakuST Chelsea88
27Raheem SterlingLWManchester City88
28Toni KroosCMReal Madrid88
29Erling HaalandSTBorussia Dortmund88
30Keylor NavasGKParis Saint-Germain88
31MarquinhosCB Paris Saint-Germain 87
32Rúbens DiasCBManchester City87
33Leon GoretzkaCMBayern Munich87
34Andrew RobertsonLBLiverpool87
35Thomas MüllerCAMBayern Munich87
36Sergio AgüeroSTBarcelona87
37Paulo DybalaCFPiemonte Calcio87
38Luka ModrićCMReal Madrid87
39Jadon SanchoRMManchester United87
40Frenkie de JongCMBarcelona87
41Ángel di MaríaRWParis Saint-Germain87
42Trent Alexander-ArnoldRBLiverpool87
43Paul PogbaCMManchester United87
44Marco VerratiCMParis Saint-Germain87
45Wojciech SzczęsnyGKPiemonte Calcio87
46Ciro ImmobileSTLazio87
47Hugo LlorisGKTottenham Hotspur87
48Lorenzo InsigneLWNapoli86
49Sergio BusquetsCDMBarcelona86
50João CanceloRBManchester City86