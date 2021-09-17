Here are the top 50 players’ ratings in FIFA 22

EA Sports has launched a database containing the top 100 players’ overall ratings and stats in FIFA 22. Here are the 50 best players that you’ll probably see a lot of in the game either on your team or as fodder.
The best 22 players list was already released, but now fans can even compare players with the database. Some of the players have a better overall rating than they had in FIFA 21 and vice-versa.
With this top 50 list, you can get a good idea of what the baseline will be for the players in the upcoming game and start planning out your ideal team. Here are the top 50 players in FIFA 22:
|Rank
|Player name
|Position
|Club
|FIFA 22 overall
|1
|Lionel Messi
|RW
|Paris Saint-Germain
|93
|2
|Robert Lewandowski
|ST
|Bayern Munich
|92
|3
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|ST
|Manchester United
|91
|4
|Kevin de Bruyne
|CM
|Manchester City
|91
|5
|Kylian Mbappé
|ST
|Paris Saint-Germain
|91
|6
|Neymar
|LW
|Paris Saint-Germain
|91
|7
|Jan Oblak
|GK
|Atlético Madrid
|91
|8
|Harry Kane
|ST
|Tottenham Hotspur
|90
|9
|N’golo Kanté
|CDM
|Chelsea
|90
|10
|Manuel Neuer
|GK
|Bayern Munich
|90
|11
|Marc-André ter Stegen
|GK
|Barcelona
|90
|12
|Mohamed Salah
|RW
|Liverpool
|89
|13
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|GK
|Paris Saint-Germain
|89
|14
|Karim Benzema
|CF
|Real Madrid
|89
|15
|Virgil van Dijk
|CB
|Liverpool
|89
|16
|Joshua Kimmich
|CDM
|Bayern Munich
|89
|17
|Son Heung-Min
|LM
|Tottenham Hotspur
|89
|18
|Alisson Becker
|GK
|Liverpool
|89
|19
|Thibaut Courtois
|GK
|Real Madrid
|89
|20
|Casemiro
|CDM
|Real Madrid
|89
|21
|Ederson de Moraes
|GK
|Real Madrid
|89
|22
|Sadio Mané
|LW
|Liverpool
|89
|23
|Luis Suárez
|ST
|Atlático de Madrid
|88
|24
|Sergio Ramos
|CB
|Paris Saint-Germain
|88
|25
|Bruno Fernandes
|CAM
|Manchester United
|88
|26
|Romelu Lukaku
|ST
|Chelsea
|88
|27
|Raheem Sterling
|LW
|Manchester City
|88
|28
|Toni Kroos
|CM
|Real Madrid
|88
|29
|Erling Haaland
|ST
|Borussia Dortmund
|88
|30
|Keylor Navas
|GK
|Paris Saint-Germain
|88
|31
|Marquinhos
|CB
|Paris Saint-Germain
|87
|32
|Rúbens Dias
|CB
|Manchester City
|87
|33
|Leon Goretzka
|CM
|Bayern Munich
|87
|34
|Andrew Robertson
|LB
|Liverpool
|87
|35
|Thomas Müller
|CAM
|Bayern Munich
|87
|36
|Sergio Agüero
|ST
|Barcelona
|87
|37
|Paulo Dybala
|CF
|Piemonte Calcio
|87
|38
|Luka Modrić
|CM
|Real Madrid
|87
|39
|Jadon Sancho
|RM
|Manchester United
|87
|40
|Frenkie de Jong
|CM
|Barcelona
|87
|41
|Ángel di María
|RW
|Paris Saint-Germain
|87
|42
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|RB
|Liverpool
|87
|43
|Paul Pogba
|CM
|Manchester United
|87
|44
|Marco Verrati
|CM
|Paris Saint-Germain
|87
|45
|Wojciech Szczęsny
|GK
|Piemonte Calcio
|87
|46
|Ciro Immobile
|ST
|Lazio
|87
|47
|Hugo Lloris
|GK
|Tottenham Hotspur
|87
|48
|Lorenzo Insigne
|LW
|Napoli
|86
|49
|Sergio Busquets
|CDM
|Barcelona
|86
|50
|João Cancelo
|RB
|Manchester City
|86