EA: FIFA 23 leaks aren’t final content

FIFA 23 got leaked the other day by Xbox players who got access to the game a month ahead of its release. EA kept its silence for over 24 hours but finally came up with an official statement: the leaked FIFA 23 content isn’t final.

The last couple of days in the FIFA community have been turbulent, to say the least. First, on Aug. 30, FIFA 23 was leaked. Player ratings, team kits, face scans, the interface, the official soundtrack, and even gameplay were all out for the world to see. Later that day, EA started going after leakers with DMCA strikes, leading to the deletion of most leaks on Twitter and Twitch, including some banned users on the latter platform. At that point, EA had not released an official statement.

That all changed when EA’s customer support Twitter page, FIFA Direct Communication, finally made the publisher’s official stance on the leak known to the public. The tweet came more than 24 hours after the fact. Most of it was a simple explanation of what had happened. EA unintentionally allowed Xbox users to play FIFA 23 for a couple of hours. That access has been denied. The company is moving on toward the Sept. 30 release date.

But we already knew that. By far the most interesting part of the tweet was this: “Not all content was final.” This is what gamers were looking for in that statement. Many were dismayed at the leaked player ratings. In particular, the lower pace was cause for mass concern that the FIFA 23 meta would be more broken than ever. Their hope has now been reignited.

Yesterday we unintentionally gave a small number of players access to a two-hour trial of the Xbox One version of FIFA 23 that shouldn’t be available yet. Not all content was final. We’ve removed that access, and we’ll be ready to welcome everyone in at launch in September. — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) August 31, 2022

Hope should be measured, however. EA’s tweet doesn’t specify which parts of the leaked content aren’t final. It could be player ratings, or it could be face scans. We’ll find out in due time.

In the meanwhile, if you’re still on the fence about pre-ordering the game, our FIFA 23 pre-order guide can help you make that decision.