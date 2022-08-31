EA responds to FIFA 23 leaks with DMCA strikes across social media

If you call yourself a FIFA fan, you already know of the leak storm that happened yesterday. While leaks on every bit of FIFA 23 content were flying left and right, EA was nowhere to be heard of. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t applying measures behind closed doors, though.

EA’s approach to addressing the FIFA 23 leaks has been to DMCA strike the leakers brave enough to spread them on social media. And although EA hasn’t confirmed that, it’s pretty obvious if you look around Twitter now. EA is making sure that access to leaked content is brought to a minimum, so it is actually tough to even notice that there was a massive leak a day ago because of the takedowns.

If you posted loads of FIFA23 Images today from the official game.. you are going to get DMCAed so hard. I’ve just got one. Just a warning. I’d recommend you delete them. — FUTZone – #FIFA23 News (@FUTZONEFIFA) August 30, 2022

EA’s DMCA hammer extended to Twitch as well, to varying effects. Popular FIFA content creator runthefutmarket’s stream of the game was taken down but no ban has been applied. Small-time streamer soccerloco wasn’t so lucky. He is currently banned because of a FIFA 23 stream, and he may not be the only one. You’ll be hard-pressed to find any FIFA 23 footage on Twitch right now.

The only major platform where FIFA 23 leaks are still readily accessible is YouTube, although we fully expect that to change soon enough. Videos that only share information without showing in-game footage may be able to survive, but everything else will probably be taken down sooner than later.

Despite its activity in taking down leaked information, EA has not released an official statement yet.

If you somehow missed all of the leaks yesterday, we have all the leaked FIFA 23 player ratings and the entire FIFA 23 soundtrack song list available.