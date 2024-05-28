Updated key art for MultiVersus.
Image via Player First Games
Category:
FGC

When does MultiVersus go live on PC?

Nearly time.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: May 28, 2024 07:55 am

MultiVersus has launched on consoles, but players have to wait a little longer before jumping into the game.

Recommended Videos

WB Games is doing a staggered release for Multiversus due to a huge influx of players, starting with those on Xbox and PlayStation before eventually making the PC version live. But when exactly can PC players join the fight?

MultiVersus PC launch time

MultiVersus launches on PC at 10am PT/ 12pm CT/ 6PM GMT on Steam. It comes six hours after the console release and will likely allow players to join in multiple waves to ensure that servers can handle everyone trying to play simultaneously.

The PC version of MultiVersus is available to download for people who played the game during the beta stage, but it’s not the official 1.0 release of the game. You need to update the game when Steam updates at the above time to get access to all the new content, including the new characters, single-player story, and everything else new on offer.

Don’t expect things to go smoothly when it eventually goes live on PC. As we have seen with the console release in the past few hours, there have been a lot of errors and disconnections. Unless you’re desperate to play day one, give the game a few days before jumping in.

At least you can play the game, unlike those on Nintendo Switch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to play PvP in MultiVersus
Batman holding Shaggy in MultiVersus
Category: FGC
FGC
How to play PvP in MultiVersus
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 28, 2024
Read Article How to ‘bring another player with you into battle’ in MultiVersus
Joker posing near a fireplace in MultiVersus.
Category: FGC
FGC
How to ‘bring another player with you into battle’ in MultiVersus
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 28, 2024
Read Article How to download and play MultiVersus
An image of Harley Quinn, Taz, Jake and Arya Stark from MultiVersus
Category: FGC
FGC
How to download and play MultiVersus
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to play PvP in MultiVersus
Batman holding Shaggy in MultiVersus
Category: FGC
FGC
How to play PvP in MultiVersus
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 28, 2024
Read Article How to ‘bring another player with you into battle’ in MultiVersus
Joker posing near a fireplace in MultiVersus.
Category: FGC
FGC
How to ‘bring another player with you into battle’ in MultiVersus
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 28, 2024
Read Article How to download and play MultiVersus
An image of Harley Quinn, Taz, Jake and Arya Stark from MultiVersus
Category: FGC
FGC
How to download and play MultiVersus
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes May 28, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.