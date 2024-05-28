When does MultiVersus go live on PC?

MultiVersus has launched on consoles, but players have to wait a little longer before jumping into the game.

WB Games is doing a staggered release for Multiversus due to a huge influx of players, starting with those on Xbox and PlayStation before eventually making the PC version live. But when exactly can PC players join the fight?

MultiVersus PC launch time

MVPs, Tuesday is the big day! Figured you all want to see a launch plan:

– For Consoles: We’ll be in Maintenance Mode till Tuesday, May 28 @ 4:00AM PT / 7:00AM ET / 11:00 AM UTC

– For PC: We’ll be in Maintenance Mode till Tuesday, May 28 @ 10:00AM PT / 1:00PM ET/ 5:00 PM UTC

– At… pic.twitter.com/vAe2Msqsfl — MultiVersus (@multiversus) May 27, 2024

MultiVersus launches on PC at 10am PT/ 12pm CT/ 6PM GMT on Steam. It comes six hours after the console release and will likely allow players to join in multiple waves to ensure that servers can handle everyone trying to play simultaneously.

The PC version of MultiVersus is available to download for people who played the game during the beta stage, but it’s not the official 1.0 release of the game. You need to update the game when Steam updates at the above time to get access to all the new content, including the new characters, single-player story, and everything else new on offer.

Don’t expect things to go smoothly when it eventually goes live on PC. As we have seen with the console release in the past few hours, there have been a lot of errors and disconnections. Unless you’re desperate to play day one, give the game a few days before jumping in.

At least you can play the game, unlike those on Nintendo Switch.

