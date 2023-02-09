The MultiVersus community is not pleased with the delay of season 3

MultiVersus was a surprise hit last summer when it was released into an open beta ahead of the launch of season one. After the start of the first official season, Player First Games managed to add a character every two weeks until December. But now, it’s been around a month and a half without content, and players were already getting antsy before PFG announced there would be a delay to the start of season three.

Up to this point, MultiVersus has managed to keep a strong community that was pitching new ideas for characters, posting clips, and competing in tournaments for the game. But many are now expressing their dismay at this announcement on the game’s subreddit.

Some of the posts on Reddit include players using a GIF to show their feelings, with many players saying they’ll be uninstalling the game until the next update. Those who have already completed the battle pass and all the characters honestly have no reason to play until then, so there’s no reason why they shouldn’t free up space.

Other posts draw attention to the long delay for a battle pass, which is basically the length of another new season. The exaggerated release date is a popular joke among the community right now, with some saying it will take them 73 years to complete the battle pass.

Arguably the most popular leaker for the game, Aisul, has also shared their own opinion on the delay in content. Without an update like a new season, the data miner has nothing to post about, which means a lack of community interaction for the game.

what it feels like pic.twitter.com/UlqjLroTFA — Laisul (MultiVersus Leaks and News) (@LaisulMV) February 8, 2023

Some players are holding out hope that there will be another content update soon providing something new to the game. If the only reason for the delay comes because of the battle pass, many players feel like Player First Games might have tried to fix one problem with another problem.