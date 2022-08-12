Forget Walter White, Breaking Bad fans have added Gus Fring to MultiVersus instead

After the launch of Warner Bros. free-to-play fighter, MutliVersus modders have been hard at work bringing their favorite TV and film characters into the game. While Walter White has been a hot choice from the Breaking Bad universe, a new mod introduces a different character to the fold.

A new character mod from modder Dr.Zebi brings Gus Fring into the game. The character appeared in both Breaking Bad and its spin-off show Better Call Saul and perfectly fits in alongside the other characters in MutliVersus.

The mod puts Fring’s look on top of the Arya Stark character so he has all of the same moves that she does, yet with a comical yellow suit. If you’d like to try the mod out for yourself it can be found on GameBanana here.

Previously fans have been asking for the show’s main character Walt to be added to Multiversus, even creating their own custom looks of what the reality would look like.

For fans who want to play as their favorite Breaking Bad characters in MutliVersus, these mods are the closest that you’ll likely ever get. This is because Breaking Bad is owned by Sony, not Warner Bros. meaning that unless a deal is struck, the characters will never officially come to the game.

Despite its lack of Breaking Bad characters, MultiVersus has become a certified hit recording more than 10 million players since its launch.

Even as a free game, this is no small milestone to reach and as more characters are added to the game perhaps this dominant number will continue to grow.