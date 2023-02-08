MultiVersus tries to correct old problem by introducing a new one

MultiVersus is Warner Bros.’ attempt at the platform fighter genre, bringing some of the most popular characters from WB history. Since it began season one back in August, developer Player First Games somehow managed to release a character roughly every two weeks until December. Since then, the company hasn’t updated the game, and now the next planned release has been pushed.

In a tweet from the MultiVersus account, the developer confirmed today that there will be a delay in the launch of season three. The current season was originally planned to end on Valentine’s Day but instead has been pushed to March 31, over a month and a half away. Many players were counting on this update to bring more content to the game, so this is a disappointing development.

We heard you, MVPs! To help you reach the end of the current Battle Pass, players get Battle Pass XP Boost items PLUS Season 2 is extended to March 31. ⭐️ Peep new items in your inventory and a new tier purchasing functionality for faster progress. #MultiVersus — MultiVersus (@multiversus) February 8, 2023

In the tweet, the account said “we heard you” before introducing a new experience bonus to the battle pass. This would be fine in the final days of the season if MultiVersus didn’t also slip the delay in there like it was intended to be a feature. The tweet is framed like players should be excited about both of the things announced, instead of a delay of the content many have wanted.

The replies show many players aren’t happy with this announcement of a delay in any more fighters or arenas for the game. This is likely to further kill the hype around a game that has needed something to keep the community alive. Even with the potential of a Valentine’s Day event, many seem to be having a hard time keeping the hype they once held.