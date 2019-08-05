Tekken 7 teaser showing Snake was just Evo’s “little joke”

Most Tekken 7 fans were probably confused last night after the game’s grand finals at Evo concluded. There was the usual announcement of downloadable content and a new fighter called Leroy Smith coming to the game, but that announcement called more attention for what it was missing than for what it had.

Metal Gear Solid’s Snake wasn’t announced as a new fighter, and players were sure he would be after Evo apparently teased his release a few minutes earlier during the tournament’s livestream. But Snake never came, and he’s not coming anytime soon.

Evo said that teaser was their idea of “a little joke” that “was not intended to imply a character reveal, and was done on our own, without consulting Bandai Namco,” the company wrote. The company apologized for confusing players with this joke, and some players of the fighting games community were surprised with the fake teaser.

Soul Calibur VI pro player Marie-Laure “Kayane” Norindr was one of the people who replied to Evo on Twitter.

“The tournament was not over, so it drives the players’ attention to this Snake cameo instead of the finals,” she wrote. “Nothing is impossible with Tekken. They got Negan, Noctis. Snake could have really been possible, so it’s actually really disappointing it’s not real.”



Other Tekken fans made harsher comments to the company, which shows that the joke didn’t work at all. Bandai Namco didn’t comment on Evo’s fake teaser by the time of writing.

The only true downloadable content coming to Tekken 7 is the season three pass, which will feature two new fighters and new moves for all characters. The official announcement trailer can be found at Bandai Namco’s Twitter account with a link to details about the upcoming content.

