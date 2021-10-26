Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin spirits available once again

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate introduced three new spirits to celebrate the Nintendo Switch title Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin earlier this year. If you missed your opportunity to get them then, they are now back.

Nintendo announced today that the spirits released back in July for the Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin spirit board event are now available on both the Spirit Board and via the Spirit Store.

These three spirits are the attacker spirit Sakuna who bolsters a fighter’s attack while using items. Tama, a support spirit that can extend the duration of transformations, and the high-ranking goddess Kokorowa whose spirit increases the power of weapon attacks.

Now players who missed these during their initial release window can finally add them to their collection and use them in play. Each week, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate holds a new spirit event or tournament which gives players an opportunity to earn gold or spirits.

During specific events, new spirits are introduced, and after that event ends there is a window of unavailability until days like today where they are finally made available again. This will be the case for more recent spirits like the Metroid Dread range that entered the game a few weeks ago. There is currently no date for them to come back to the game, but it usually takes around three months, so expect them sometime early in 2022.

If you’re not familiar with Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin you can pick the game up for Nintendo Switch on the eShop now.