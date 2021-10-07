Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to host Metroid Dread-themed spirit board event

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate usually announces their upcoming weekly spirit event on a Tuesday, but due to the massive final character reveal that took place yesterday, it was seemingly pushed the announcement back.

Nonetheless, this week’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate spirit event will be themed after the newly released Metroid Dread game for Nintendo Switch. Along with the event, we’ll also see the introduction of three new spirits taken from the game that can be earned by taking part in this week’s event.

While Nintendo hasn’t explicitly said what spirits will be joining the game, if the event’s announcement image is anything to go off, the three new spirits will be Samus from the game, the robot foe EMMI, and the evil race of advanced technologies, The Chozo.

Image via Nintendo

Metroid Dread is set to launch on Oct. 8, the same day this event will go live in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It will run until near midnight on Oct. 10, so you’ll have three days to collect the new spirits before they are made unavailable for an amount of time.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate would be getting its final DLC character, Sora from the Kingdom Hearts franchise. This character isn’t set to join the game until Oct. 18, so make sure you take part in this weekend’s event to score the game’s latest additions.