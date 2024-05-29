Samurai Jack, Aquaman, and more found in day-one MultiVersus datamine

With its big relaunch, plenty of new content was added to MultiVersus. That includes files dropped into the backend that has now been datamined, giving us glimpses at new characters, stages, and more that might be coming to MultiVersus.

For the last two years, we have seen plenty of MultiVersus datamines featuring characters and other content. Some missing fighters have been mentioned multiple times, like Samurai Jack, who has now appeared in the new version which launched on May 28, as datamined by multiple community members such as Ausil and MultiverSusie.

Things are about to get a bit silly. Screenshot via Player First Games

In a big pull of unused voice lines, Samurai Jack and the Powerpuff Girls have appeared again, with over two minutes of audio leaking—the latter having lines for all three girls. Aquaman was also discovered this time and the DC hero has voice lines too, pointing to the tease from MultiVersus’ release trailer being 100 percent accurate.

Certain animations in the data also show Daffy Duck is likely being worked on and Mr. Meeseeks from Rick and Morty has a small chance at becoming playable in the future due to updated file listings and animations. The final detail hints that RWBY might get a representative, as a universe string was found for the series and Ruby Rose is mentioned directly.

Beyond the characters, a Teen Titans stage also has visual elements in this version and adds to that release trailer. Other mentioned stages include the Warner Bros. Water Tower, Adventure Time’s Candy Kingdom, a Pinky and the Brain stage, the lake from Friday the 13th, and more, though most have no assets yet.

The main thing pulled in this day one datamine were unreleased skins for various characters, including leaked ones. Notable inclusions feature DC Bombshell Wonder Woman, Anti-Life Superman, Knights Must Fall Bugs Bunny, an Animated Series Joker, Black Suit Superman, and Hoodie LeBron James—not to be confused with Hoodie Melo.

Some upcoming events were also mentioned, such as a Shark Week crossover where characters will get Shark Hat skins. Aquaman has one of these variants, which could mean he will be released in July since Shark Week 2024 starts on July 7.

