Superman fighting Shaggy in Multiversus
All confirmed and leaked stages for MultiVersus

Where will you throwdown?
Cale Michael
Published: May 25, 2024 08:50 pm

MultiVersus has been on the map for three years at this point, ranging from a full release to pre-beta builds of the game. In that time, many maps have come and gone—or just never been playable at all. 

Since the game originally leaked in October 2021, MultiVersus has a list of confirmed and leaked characters that has been slowly expanded with each new update. Along with the playable fighters, a list of maps—both playable or teased—has built up during that span. Here is a full list of stages that are already in the game or could be coming post-launch.

Full MultiVersus stage list: All playable maps

Joker posing near a fireplace in MultiVersus.
A small but mighty list. Image via Player First Games
Map NameSeries
BatcaveBatman
CromulonsRick and Morty
Dexter’s LaboratoryDexter’s Lab
Scooby’s Haunted MansionScooby Doo
Sky Arena Steven’s Universe
The CourtSpace Jam
Throne RoomGame of Thrones
TownsvillePowerpuff Girls
Training RoomMultiVersus
Tree FortAdventure Time
Trophy’s E.D.G.E.MultiVersus
Warner Bros. LotWarner Bros. 

There are multiple versions of some of these maps, whether that be to switch up the feel for specific modes or remove stage hazards for something like Dexter’s Laboratory. 

All leaked and rumored MultiVersus maps

Datamines for stages aren’t as plentiful as character leaks but there are still some tidbits we can take as hints for future inclusions. It is important to note, however, that not every featured character has a stage from their respective series in the game—and some stages from franchises with no playable fighters have already been included. 

  • Samurai Jack stage themed around Aku – Pulled from early data mine

All of this information is purely based on leaks, datamines, and teasers. Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games have not confirmed that these stages are going to be in the game yet, and they might never actually be released.

