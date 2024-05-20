MultiVersus gets villainous with 2 new iconic characters, more teases ahead of relaunch

MultiVersus is putting villains center stage in the first season of the full launch, with Jason Vorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise and Agent Smith from The Matrix joining the roster.

The infamous hack-and-slasher joins a MultiVersus roster already stacked full of recognizable names, including Batman, Bugs Bunny, LeBron James, and Arya Stark from Game of Thrones.

The gang gets bigger. Screenshot by Dot Esports via YouTube

The full roster was largely heroically aligned, with only a few villains making appearances, but that is set to change in the first season when Multiversus fully launches on May 28.

MultiVersus‘ launch trailer began with a battle between familiar characters interrupted by The Joker, voiced by Mark Hamill, before the battle moved to another arena with clashes between more characters.

A four-person Wonder Woman frenzy teased new skins for the DC icon, with the heroes uniting to face off against the Joker, sitting upon the Iron Throne from Game of Thrones, before he called in Jason Vorhees and Agent Smith as backup.

Four other summoning lights were shown at the end, hinting that even more characters will be added throughout season one.

Given the trailer and the three new characters, it’s pretty clear that MultiVersus will focus on villains during the first season, though we have already seen other characters teased, like the Powerpuff Girls.

Eagle-eyed fans on social media were quick to spot other Easter eggs hinting towards other characters joining the fray, including a Teen Titans stage, Aquaman’s trident, Octi from the PowerPuff Girls, and a broomstick appearing from the Warner Water Tower in the trailer.

Mojo Jojo and Him from the PowerPuff Girls were also spotted in the trailer, dropping a big hint that they could be included in the four yet-to-be-announced characters that were revealed, as well as a Green Lantern cell in the Teen Titans Tower.

