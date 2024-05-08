superman fighting shaggy in multi versus
Multiversus release countdown: Exact start time and date

Get ready for round two.
After Multiversus had an extensive amount of time in open beta, the full-scale release for the fighting title is nearly upon us, and we’re here to deliver the knockout blow on its launch time and date.

I spent many hours in Multiversus yeeting people out of the Batcave to the delight of a Rick & Morty-inspired screaming sun. These are just two of the tie-ins in Multiversus, with many others lying in wait and more surely in the promotional pipeline.

The open beta went pretty smoothly, and with all that data and knowledge in Player First Games’ back pocket, it’s now time to ding the bell and get the official Multiversus release underway.

Multiversus release time and date

batman, shaggy, and selma, in multiversus
Who’s ready for a Bat beatdown? Image via Player First Games

Multiversus gets its relaunch on May 28, and unless we hear something different from Warner Bros. or Player First Games, a midnight launch is expected for the fighter.

I’m personally eyeing up the full release of Multiversus as I can’t wait to see what director Tony Huynh and his team have in store for us. If you’re excited like me, here’s a second-by-second timer counting down until 12:00am CT on May 28:

all confirmed and leaked characters is key, as is getting the lowdown on the new Parry and Dash mechanics added.” data-enddate=”1716872400″ data-largestUnit=”week” data-smallestunit=”second”>
WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
2
:
5
:
1
3
:
0
9
:
3
7

Also, keep up-to-date with the latest Multiversus platforms to see if you get to experience the action unfold yourself.

Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.