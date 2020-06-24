Patch 8.0.0 set to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate next week

The patch will add Min Min to the roster.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Patch 8.0.0 is scheduled to go live next week, Nintendo announced earlier today.

The update is set to add the newest DLC fighter, Min Min, to the game along with more Mii outfits, a new stage, and balance changes that have yet to be revealed.

Ver. 8.0 of Super #SmashBrosUltimate will arrive within one week! This update includes fighter adjustments, meaning replay data from previous versions will be incompatible. Convert your replays by going to Vault -> Replays -> Replay Data -> Convert to Video, before updating. pic.twitter.com/4C2YRHRdB1 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) June 24, 2020

ARMS character Min Min was revealed as the next fighter to join the game two days ago and her release date was announced as June 29.

Min Min will cost $5.99 but will be free for players who purchased the second Fighters Pass. Those players will also be gifted the newest stage, Spring Stadium, and music.

Since Min Min’s release is scheduled for Monday, June 29, Ultimate Patch 8.0.0 could be introduced to the game on the same day. That’s yet to be confirmed, however.