Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will reveal a new fighter tomorrow

Nickelodeon fans will get a look at a brand new fighter joining the roster of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl tomorrow morning thanks to PlayStation blog.

While there is no officially announced release date for the game, there has been plenty of leaks courtesy of a Nintendo eShop listing that not only seemingly revealed the release date, but also the remaining additions to the roster.

A new Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl character will be revealed tomorrow morning on the PlayStation Blog! #NickBrawl pic.twitter.com/bxia4oMP6A — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) September 14, 2021

While the leaks may have revealed the remaining additions to the roster, it isn’t clear what name will be showcased tomorrow morning.

When leaks began to surface, fans were happy to see that Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra main antagonists Aang and Korra would be joining the game at some stage. Tomorrow morning’s announcement could be either of these fighters or Ren and Stimpy, who have yet to be revealed.

The last two fighters who were officially announced were CatDog and April O’Neil, both at Gamescom 2021, but since then, it has been mostly silent.