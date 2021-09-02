Remaining Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl fighters reportedly revealed

Just a day after fans noticed what might be the release date for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl on the Nintendo eShop, the game’s cover artwork has seemingly leaked online, possibly revealing the remaining characters before its launch.

Eternal Flame Guy posted the image that was reportedly live as the game’s icon on the Nintendo eShop, which includes characters that are yet to be announced.

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl non-silhouetted box art characters leaked by the game's icon on the Nintendo eshop. Here's the artwork full cover in all its glory, plus our first looks at Aang, Korra, Ren and Stimpy! pic.twitter.com/WSZEust4ql — Eternal Flame Guy (@EternalFlameGuy) September 1, 2021

In the artwork is four new characters, Ren and Stimpy from their titular series, Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Korra from The Legend of Korra.

These four characters would make up the game’s roster for the launch which recently received two new additions, CatDog and April O’Neil.

The Nintendo eShop listing also showed off the game’s size, which will be 2.9 GB for those who plan on playing on Nintendo Switch. It will also launch on Oct. 5, 2021 according to the listing.

As with that information, neither Nickelodeon nor developers Ludosity with Fair Play Labs have confirmed these characters as official for the roster. Hopefully, with all the information appearing online and the new Nintendo eShop listing, an official announcement could be imminent.