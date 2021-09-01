Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl release date seemingly revealed with Nintendo eShop listing

Nickelodeon surprised fans when they announced that it’d be launching a brawl-style game in partnership with Ludosity and Fair Play Labs starring their iconic cast of characters, and we may now have an official release date.

According to a Nintendo eShop listing for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, the game will launch on Switch on Oct. 5, 2021.

Prior to this, we only knew that the game would be coming to consoles and PC sometime this year, with no exact date specified.

The listing also revealed some other previously unknown details. The size of the game will reportedly be 2.9 GB on Nintendo Switch. Also available on PC, PS4 and 5, and Xbox consoles, the file size may be much larger to support the higher available resolutions.

Last week at Gamescom, it was announced that two new characters, CatDog and April O’Neil, would be included in the action. There are still a few more roster additions to come prior to launch, and we may see their announcements soon if this date is accurate.

The game is a one to four-player arena brawl-style game with characters from Nickelodeon shows including Rugrats, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hey Arnold!, Danny Phantom, and more. You can check out a full list of the announced fighters for the game here.

Pre-orders are not yet live for the game. But this listing may mean that an announcement regarding release could be imminent.