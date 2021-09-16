Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will include DLC fighters post-launch

Nickelodeon fans eagerly awaiting more information regarding the new brawl-style fighter Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will be satsified to know that more characters are coming.

A new interview with Ludocity CEO Joel Nystrom per Game Informer confirmed that DLC characters will be a factor coming to the game after launch, and it won’t be long before we see the first few enter the game.

“At launch, there will be 20 characters, with 2 more following soon after,” Nystrom said. “Additional DLC characters will be revealed after that. Stay tuned!”

This week saw the reveal of new fighters joining the roster prior to its launch, Ren and Stimpy. There are still a few characters to be revealed, though they may have leaked in box art circulating the web prior.

Nystrom also shared that as it stands, there are no plans to introduce any of Nickelodeon’s live-action characters to the game as animated characters better fit with the current roster.

“There are no live-action characters in our base lineup, and we are currently not looking at any for future characters either,” Nystrom said. “You never know, but for now, we are focusing on cartoon characters. It fits in with the rest of the roster better, and we feel like we can go a little wilder in the moveset with them.”

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will be available from Oct. 5, with more insight on who future characters could be closer to or after launch.