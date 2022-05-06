Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl to reveal character news on May 13

Several new DLC fighters may be on the way.

More than two months after the release of Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as a playable character and a stage themed around Nickelodeon’s Double Dare game show, the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl developers are back, teasing another new announcement.

According to the game’s official Twitter account, the team is partnering with IGN once again to reveal “character news” on May 13 at 11am CT, with a little tongue-in-cheek reference for the Super Smash Bros. community, too.

Back to the lab again pic.twitter.com/Yb9BxVfMyz — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) May 6, 2022

IGN has hosted many of the previous NASB reveals; however, this will be the first update featuring a roadmap that players haven’t been made aware of yet.

Post-launch, the developers confirmed that players would be getting several updates and two free DLC fighters. That roadmap concluded with the launch of Shredder in February, who was the second free character after Garfield back in December. The conclusion of this roadmap left fans wondering what might come next.

The only hint players currently have is NASB art director Diego Hernández Cruz confirming that cross-platform play and more DLC was being developed for an early 2021 release. That was announced back in December, and even though crossplay isn’t available yet, it could still be coming very soon. However, this tease specifically mentioned “character news.”

While a character-centric reveal doesn’t rule out additional news or big updates, it is more likely that this news will involve one or more new characters being added to the game soon, and the potential reveal of a larger roadmap for the rest of 2022.