MultiVersus ‘play as Banana Guard’ mission bug, explained

MultiVersus provides plenty of content to play through whether you’re into PvP or PvE, but the “play as Banana Guard” mission is causing issues, which we’ll explain.

Recommended Videos

Missions in MultiVersus come in various forms, from login bonuses to event-specific missions, and the “play as Banana Guard” mission falls into the latter category as it’s part of The Joker’s Ruse event.

Though it should be a simple quest to complete, there is currently a bug preventing players from making progress and earning rewards. We’ve got all the details here.

What is the MultiVersus ‘play as Banana Guard’ bug?

Peeling bad. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

On May 29, the daily refresh in MultiVersus added further missions as part of the Joker’s Ruse event. All these missions must be completed to earn the Tier 1 reward before the next refresh—but a bug with one mission means that is currently not possible.

The problematic mission is to play two matches as Banana Guard, unlocked as a login reward for your second day of play, but players have reported issues in completing this mission as no progress towards the objective is earned, despite selecting Banana Guard as their character.

I’ve encountered the same issue and have had no success in completing the mission in both PvP and PvE Rifts, with my progress still marked as zero despite several games using the Adventure Time character.

Players have a limited time window to complete these missions, too, as The Joker’s Ruse event lasts until June 8, and failing to complete all the missions may result in missing out on rewards like the Team Batman Variant for Wonder Woman and Fighter Currency.

Unfortunately, there is no known fix for this bug right now, and we will have to wait for the developer to solve the issue. We will update this article if we find a fix.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more