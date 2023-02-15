MultiVersus is tanking its player count during a content drought

MultiVersus was seen as the champion of the fighter games when it launched for free in the summer of 2022. It would even go on to win the award for the fan-favorite fighting game at the 2022 Game Awards, further cementing it as a successful title for PlayerFirstGames and Warner Bros. However, the game hasn’t received any noticeable content in around two months, causing players to leave.

Now the game that once had more players than all the other fighting games combined is down to .99 percent of what it was when it first launched, based on Steam stats alone. While the initial peak in player count can be attributed to many players trying out the new game, it still managed to maintain at least several thousand players over the next few months. However, the recent lack of content has many tuning out.

The last major update with the addition of a character came in the middle of December last year, with it now being two months since the release of Marvin the Martian. While the developers were once adding a new character every two weeks, this is causing many players to think that the development cycle finally caught up with Player First Games.

With the recent news that Season Three (and the likely addition of new characters) has been moved to the end of March, many players aren’t the most hopeful about the future. The game still manages to draw in over a thousand players according to Steam Charts, but it’s unclear how long those players will want to stick around once they’ve completed the battle pass and maxed out the characters.