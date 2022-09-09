New MultiVersus datamine shows tons of new Variant skins, shop details

Hop in and get glimpse at what may come to the game in the future.

MultiVersus has just received another major update, bringing new fighter Gizmo and hitboxes/hurtboxes that better fit each character’s model.

In addition to the main update, many new files were added for things currently in development and likely won’t be announced for some time yet. As usual, dataminers have already been digging through the files to find all the new content yet to be released and started sharing it with fans online.

For this update specifically, not much was shown for potential new fighters, but plenty of information and assets regarding upcoming Variant skins, profile cosmetics, and the in-game shop were all discovered. This includes our first rough look at what shop items might look like when displayed in that tab and new text strings too.

From a potential Clark Kent skin for Superman to Evo Badges being added for players who placed or participated in the tournament, here’s a look at all of the new content leaked after the MultiVersus 1.02 update brought Gizmo to the game.

All MultiVersus leaks from the Gizmo update

New Variants

More than a handful of skins were found in this update, including some for another relative newcomer to the roster—Morty. These skins were already partially datamined in the past, but full assets for both Morty’s Mecha and Evil Variants have now been pulled and even made playable by some dataminers.

EVIL MORTY AND MECH SUIT MORTY pic.twitter.com/aXVenDuhmT — Susie – Multiversus Leaks (@multiversusie) September 8, 2022

Both skins are references to short moments in the Rick and Morty series that might be easy to miss the first time watching but have become standouts to fans of the series, and led to them being included.

The portraits for two of Harley Quinn’s skins were also updated, showing off the character’s unique attitude through both a Task Force X and Mad Love Variant, from her Suicide Squad and Batman: The Animated Series personas respectively

and also the Mad Love skin pic.twitter.com/wvVjkMTQqV — Susie – Multiversus Leaks (@multiversusie) September 8, 2022

According to dataminer AisulMV, Superman will also be getting an entirely new look soon in the form of a Clark Kent Variant. Voice lines have been found for the skin in the files, meaning it’s likely already fairly far along in development.

Superman will have a Clark skin in the future (voicelines were added) — AisulMV (@AisulMV) September 8, 2022

While not a new fighter, the Fern Finn Variant that has been found in the past is now more prominent in the game’s files. This time there is data showing that this will likely be not only a new take on the Finn, like Cake was for Jake, but we will also potentially be getting an Announcer Pack too.

In-Game Shop

Recently, MultiVersus game director Tony Huynh stated the team wanted to get the other major sections of the game out as fast as possible. This seems to be coming together nicely as the first full assets from the in-game shop have been found in the files, showing Player First Games has been moving forward in its development.

The first image shows off a greyed-out Finn that’s labeled on sale, with Gleamium and Gold both displayed on the image. This isn’t reflective of any item in the game, but this placeholder likely shows roughly what each Variant in the shop will be displayed as.

LOTS of shop stuff was added including this template, and lots of code reffering to a Wonder Woman shop pic.twitter.com/F876lqkjcw — Shaggy | Multiversus Leaks and News (@Shaggy_Leaks) September 8, 2022

Another image shows Harley Quinn in a grid of the single images above, potentially showing how players will be able to scroll through the items in that tab. There are also what appear to be countdowns on the items, which likely means the items will only be in the shop for limited rotations, which is typically how item shops in live-service titles work.

Here's what items will look like in the shop! #Multiversus pic.twitter.com/iTszemYNz2 — InTheShade – Multiversus Leaks (@InTheShadeMV) September 8, 2022

Files and assets for a different Event Shop were also found, but there are fewer specifics included in this section. As of now, it looks like this will be tied to various special events and host items only available during specific periods of time like exclusive Variants.

First look at the event shop! #Multiversus pic.twitter.com/NXQWh3Aq91 — InTheShade – Multiversus Leaks (@InTheShadeMV) September 8, 2022

New Profile Cosmetics

There were a few different cosmetics revealed that will allow players to customize their profiles and the actions they can do during a match. For example, Gizmo has two unreleased Taunts that show him pouting with an umbrella and falling out of the box he hides in.

Gizmo unreleased taunts Umbrella and Wave pic.twitter.com/8FBlEbbRHu — AisulMV (@AisulMV) September 8, 2022

Two new character level 14 profile photos were in the files, Gizmo and Rick. While Gizmo is to be expected as he is the newest character, some have pointed to this meaning Rick is coming to the game next. This is still unconfirmed, but he is currently one of the three characters we know is coming soon, along with Stripe and Black Adam.

Rick and Gizmos level 14 pfps pic.twitter.com/kESfuigGY7 — Shaggy | Multiversus Leaks and News (@Shaggy_Leaks) September 8, 2022

Batman Day is an upcoming event inside MultiVersus that will run around DC Comic’s usual celebration of the Dark Knight on Sept. 17. During this event, players will have the opportunity to earn a new profile icon by participating in the event.

Promo + Icon for Batman Day pic.twitter.com/dXRTsObEai — Susie – Multiversus Leaks (@multiversusie) September 8, 2022

Players who participated in Evo 2022 will likely receive an exclusive new badge they can use to decorate their banners too. There appear different badges for 1st through 4th place and then for different groupings below those placements. This means only Nakat and Void will ever own the Evo 2022 1st place badge.

New Character Effects

The final major piece of content discovered in the update was effects for Marvin the Martian, showing PFG likely has yet another character nearing completion behind the scenes that has yet to be announced.

While he likely won’t be released in the next couple of updates, news about the next Looney Tunes fighter could be shared before the end of Season One.

There might be an update on the inclusion of Beetlejuice in the future too, but for now, the data has been combed through and this is what players can look forward to.