MultiVersus Batman Day celebration coming next week

Warner Bros. is getting ready to celebrate the Dark Knight on this year’s annual Batman Day, set to take place on Sept. 17. Among the festivities include a brief event celebrating Batman in Warner Bros.’ hit fighting game, MultiVersus.

From Sept. 16 to 19, MultiVersus players can earn an exclusive Batman profile icon by playing 20 matches as the character. Players who do not have Batman unlocked will be able to use the caped crusader for free throughout that three-day period. The design of this icon has not yet been revealed.

It is not currently clear if this profile icon can be earned via local play or games against bots, though it is likely that it will be restricted to online play. Once earned, players will be able to equip the icon by heading to their profile at the top left of the screen. Due to this profile icon being tied to the Batman Day festivities, it is unlikely that it will be purchasable afterward.

MultiVersus recently revealed the newest member of its growing cast in the form of Gizmo from the movie Gremlins, who will be available for players to purchase starting Sept. 8. He will be joined by Stripe, another member of the Gremlins movie, in the near future. Warner Bros. also teased through the new loading screen that Black Adam will be added to the game this season.

MultiVersus is free-to-play on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation and includes an ongoing purchasable battle pass centered around the show Rick and Morty for season one.