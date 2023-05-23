Mortal Kombat 1 will release first gameplay footage at Summer Game Fest

Mortal Kombat series creator Ed Boon has been making news again as the release of the next installment is approaching. After revealing a short cinematic trailer showcasing some of the classic fighters, Geoff Keighley has confirmed the first gameplay trailer will be released at Summer Games Fest on Thursday, June 8.

Fans can expect the release of Mortal Kombat 1‘s first gameplay trailer during the showcase on June 8, with the live event and broadcast expected to begin around 2pm CT, likely on The Game Awards’ YouTube channel. Geoff Keighley made this announcement via his Twitter account, quickly amassing thousands of interactions.

Don't miss the world gameplay premiere of @MORTALKOMBAT 1 when Ed Boon (@Noobde) joins @geoffkeighley live on stage at #SummerGameFest on Thursday, June 8.



Watch the livestream at https://t.co/59xiIzexLf



Join us in person at @youtubetheater – Tickets: https://t.co/TdUs3NIoKb pic.twitter.com/rkzgAFikns — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 23, 2023

Ever since Boon made the announcement, the game has been subject to a number of different leaks. This includes the first Kombat Pack, which has been rumored to include some heavy pop-culture hitters like Omni-Man, Homelander, and Peacemaker. Hopefully, players can get a look at some of these characters when Boon joins Keighley on stage on June 8.

Mortal Kombat 1 serves as sort of a half-reboot to the series, with the results of Mortal Kombat 12 seemingly being respected and Shang Tsung having reset the universe from his new godly position. This is just speculation, but the reveal trailer seems to play into this theory. Raiden even seems to be young and mortal now, a change from his godliness in the series leading up to Mortal Kombat 11.

With this title being created using the latest in developer tools, the gameplay trailer is sure to be just as impressive and gruesome as fans of the series have come to expect.

