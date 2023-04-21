The next evolution in the Street Fighter franchise is nearly here. Street Fighter 6’s official release is drawing closer, offering improvements to the long-running fighting game franchise with an immersive single-player story mode, a playable avatar, new and returning characters, and the competitive online combat players have come to expect.

While most fighting game fans already have June 2 locked in for some game time with SF6, a couple of decisions must be made. Players need to decide which edition of the game to pick up, and they also have to figure out which platform they will be playing the game on.

While each game varies, sometimes players are unable to play with friends in online titles like SF6 depending on which platform they own the game on. This all depends on whether or not a multiplayer title has cross-play capabilities.

Related: Players can use fully customizable characters online in SF6, with one catch

Here are all the details you need to know about cross-play in Street Fighter 6.

Does Street Fighter 6 have cross-play?

In the very earliest days of SF6’s confirmation at Summer Game Fest in 2022, streamer Maximilian Dood also confirmed directly from the game’s developers at Capcom that it will indeed be a crossplay title.

Confirmed from the devs directly. Street Fighter VI will have cross play. — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) June 10, 2022

This was a tremendous reveal at the beginning of the hype cycle for SF6, and immediately had players fiending to get their hands on the upcoming title. Another additional confirmation of rollback netcode has excitement for the new game reaching critical levels.

What is cross-play in Street Fighter 6?

Image via Capcom

Simply put, cross-play means that players will be able to play against and with players on other platforms than their own.

This means that no matter what you play SF6 on (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S), you will be able to play with people. This is obviously a great addition to the game because it allows everyone to play with whomever they like, regardless of the console they own.

Related: All playable characters in the Street Fighter 6 demo

This also means that the game’s population won’t be segregated depending on the platform. This should hopefully mean that matchmaking times will be shorter thanks to a much larger player pool by combining all players

Street Fighter 6 releases on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on June 2.