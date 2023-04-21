All playable characters in the Street Fighter 6 demo

The long wait is almost over, fighting game community. The highly anticipated Street Fighter 6 is a few short weeks away.

While you wait until the release date of June 2, Capcom has blessed fighting game fans everywhere with a playable demo for the upcoming brawler, giving players a chance to try out multiple characters, modes, and stages, along with a few of the new guest commentators.

Thank you for watching the #SF6Showcase! We would love to hear your thoughts on this event. Please click below to submit your feedback.



✍️ https://t.co/WclRW0F7K1 pic.twitter.com/e8M5H4UxF1 — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) April 21, 2023

The demo is available on PS5 and PS4 starting on April 20, and it will be available on Xbox Series X|S and Steam starting on April 26.

The demo offers a few different modes, including One on One, Extreme Battle, Tutorial, and Character Guides for the demo’s playable fighters. There are also two stages, Genbu Temple and Training Room, and some other game content.

Related: Akuma and 3 other DLC fighters have already been confirmed for Street Fighter 6

Here’s what you can expect to see when you load up the Street Fighter 6 demo’s roster of playable fighters.

Playable characters in the Street Fighter 6 demo

Screengrab via Capcom

The Street Fighter 6 demo is not quite a beta. It’s definitely more of a demo, allowing players to try out some of the game’s features, along with a very small selection of fighters and stages.

“We’ve prepared a special demo of the game that will let you play through the beginning of World Tour and select modes in Fighting Ground,” Capcom said of the demo. “The avatar that you create in this demo can be used in the full version of the game if you’re playing on the same platform. Go ahead and let your imagination run wild as you create your own avatar!”

Related: How to play Street Fighter 6 demo

Avatar creation seems to be the focal point of the SF6 demo since the other offerings in the demo are quite paltry in comparison to the grand scheme of the full retail release, which is due to release quite soon.

Keeping that in mind, here are the playable characters in the very limited Street Fighter 6 demo:

Luke

Ryu

And that’s it, baby. There are just two playable characters thus far out of the 18 possible characters that will be coming to the game at launch. Obviously, more will join the roster over time, so this is a slice of what the full offering of Street Fighter 6 will bring to the table when it drops on June 2.