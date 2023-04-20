Akuma and 3 other DLC fighters have already been confirmed for Street Fighter 6

Capcom is not holding back on how big it expects Street Fighter 6 to get, using a recent showcase to detail all sorts of content that will be coming to the game at launch and beyond. This included a full lineup of DLC that will be added to the game over the next year, with a few familiar faces returning to the battle once more.

SF6 hits consoles and PC on June 2, and Capcom has confirmed the roadmap for four DLC fighters that will release starting this Summer.

Image via Capcom

Rashid will be the first to make an appearance, with the windy warrior set to join SF6 at some point during Summer 2023. He will be followed by another newcomer, A.K.I., in the Fall—and we have very little information about this character at all outside of the art shared during the presentation.

From there it is back to the basics with Ed making his second franchise appearance in early 2024 before Akuma brings the first wave of DLC to an end next Spring. This is the entire lineup Capcom shared with fans, but players won’t have to wait to see them in the game.

According to the developers, all four of the DLC characters joining within the first year after SF6 launches will make an appearance in the game’s World Tour single-player mode. They will likely not be featured heavily or in any fights, but it is clear that Capcom already had these four planned to be the first additions to the roster.

Capcom also noted that it plans to support the game with new characters each year, so fans can expect to see more fighters joining up with Ryu and the others, along with frequent balance updates and other post-launch content for years to come.