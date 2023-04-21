All Street Fighter 6 editions compared

The long wait for the newest Street Fighter is almost over, and its impending release leaves players with a choice: Which edition of the game will you buy?
With a game like Street Fighter 6 that will be loaded with additional content at launch and even more content added throughout the game’s lifespan over the next several years, it’s important to know what you’re getting with each of the different editions of the game.
There are no less than four different editions of Street Fighter 6. Some include characters, some don’t, and some include skins, while another physical edition comes with action figures and more physical items.
Here’s everything that’s included will all of the different editions of Street Fighter 6.
What’s included in each edition of Street Fighter 6?
Street Fighter 6 base edition
- Full game
- Pre-order bonus:
– Outfit 1 Color 10 for Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Dee Jay, Juri, Ken
– Special Titles and Stickers (Unique art designs of the 18 launch characters)
The base edition of SF6 comes with the full game and no additional content.
Price: $59.99
Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition contents
- Full game
- Year 1 Character Pass
- Four additional characters (A.K.I., Rashid, Ed, Gouki)
- Four additional characters’ colors (Outfit 1 Colors 3-10)
- Purchase bonus: 4,200 Drive Tickets
Price: $84.99
The Deluxe Edition comes with the year one character pass, which gives access to A.K.I., Rashid, Ed, and Gouki as they release throughout the first year of the game.
Street Fighter 6 Ultimate Edition contents
- Full game
- Year 1 Ultimate Pass
- Four additional characters (A.K.I., Rashid, Ed, Gouki)
- Four additional characters’ colors (Outfit 1 Colors 3-10)
- Four additional characters’ costume (Outfit 2 (including colors 1-10)
- Four additional characters’ costume (Outfit 3 (including colors 1-10)
- Two additional stages
- Purchase bonus: 7,700 Drive Tickets
- Pre-order bonus:
– Outfit 1 Color 10 for Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Dee Jay, Juri, Ken
– Special Titles and Stickers (Unique art designs of the 18 launch characters)
Price: $104.99
The Ultimate Edition comes with the year one ultimate pass, which includes the first four DLC characters, plus more additional costumes, and two stages, plus more Drive Tickets than the Deluxe Edition.
Street Fighter 6 Mad Gear Box contents (GameStop Exclusive)
- Full game (with Steelbook case)
- Mad Gear Box
- Mad Gear Metro City box
- POP UP PARADE Figures: Luke and Kimberly
- Artbook
- Sticker Set
- Figure Diorama Boards
- Year 1 Ultimate Pass
- Four additional characters (A.K.I., Rashid, Ed, Gouki)
- Four additional characters’ colors (Outfit 1 Colors 3-10)
- Four additional characters’ costume (Outfit 2 (including colors 1-10)
- Four additional characters’ costume (Outfit 3 (including colors 1-10)
- Two additional stages
- Purchase bonus: 7,700 Drive Tickets
- Pre-order bonus:
– Outfit 1 Color 10 for Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Dee Jay, Juri, Ken
– Special Titles and Stickers (Unique art designs of the 18 launch characters)
Price: $249.99
The biggest, most limited edition of the game comes with everything that the Ultimate Edition has, plus some physical items like the exclusive Luke and Kimberly figures.
This article will be updated with more information if more editions of Street Fighter 6 are announced.