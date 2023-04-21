All Street Fighter 6 editions compared

Are you in it for the long haul?

The long wait for the newest Street Fighter is almost over, and its impending release leaves players with a choice: Which edition of the game will you buy?

With a game like Street Fighter 6 that will be loaded with additional content at launch and even more content added throughout the game’s lifespan over the next several years, it’s important to know what you’re getting with each of the different editions of the game.

There are no less than four different editions of Street Fighter 6. Some include characters, some don’t, and some include skins, while another physical edition comes with action figures and more physical items.

Here’s everything that’s included will all of the different editions of Street Fighter 6.

What’s included in each edition of Street Fighter 6?

Street Fighter 6 base edition

Image via Capcom

Full game

Pre-order bonus:

– Outfit 1 Color 10 for Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Dee Jay, Juri, Ken

– Special Titles and Stickers (Unique art designs of the 18 launch characters)

The base edition of SF6 comes with the full game and no additional content.

Price: $59.99

Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition contents

Image via Capcom

Full game

Year 1 Character Pass Four additional characters (A.K.I., Rashid, Ed, Gouki) Four additional characters’ colors (Outfit 1 Colors 3-10)

Purchase bonus: 4,200 Drive Tickets

Price: $84.99

The Deluxe Edition comes with the year one character pass, which gives access to A.K.I., Rashid, Ed, and Gouki as they release throughout the first year of the game.

Street Fighter 6 Ultimate Edition contents

Image via Capcom

Full game

Year 1 Ultimate Pass Four additional characters (A.K.I., Rashid, Ed, Gouki) Four additional characters’ colors (Outfit 1 Colors 3-10) Four additional characters’ costume (Outfit 2 (including colors 1-10) Four additional characters’ costume (Outfit 3 (including colors 1-10) Two additional stages

Purchase bonus: 7,700 Drive Tickets

7,700 Drive Tickets Pre-order bonus:

– Outfit 1 Color 10 for Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Dee Jay, Juri, Ken

– Special Titles and Stickers (Unique art designs of the 18 launch characters)

Price: $104.99

The Ultimate Edition comes with the year one ultimate pass, which includes the first four DLC characters, plus more additional costumes, and two stages, plus more Drive Tickets than the Deluxe Edition.

Street Fighter 6 Mad Gear Box contents (GameStop Exclusive)

Image via Capcom

Full game (with Steelbook case)

(with Steelbook case) Mad Gear Box Mad Gear Metro City box POP UP PARADE Figures: Luke and Kimberly Artbook Sticker Set Figure Diorama Boards

Year 1 Ultimate Pass Four additional characters (A.K.I., Rashid, Ed, Gouki) Four additional characters’ colors (Outfit 1 Colors 3-10) Four additional characters’ costume (Outfit 2 (including colors 1-10) Four additional characters’ costume (Outfit 3 (including colors 1-10) Two additional stages

Purchase bonus: 7,700 Drive Tickets

7,700 Drive Tickets Pre-order bonus:

– Outfit 1 Color 10 for Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Dee Jay, Juri, Ken

– Special Titles and Stickers (Unique art designs of the 18 launch characters)

Price: $249.99

The biggest, most limited edition of the game comes with everything that the Ultimate Edition has, plus some physical items like the exclusive Luke and Kimberly figures.

This article will be updated with more information if more editions of Street Fighter 6 are announced.