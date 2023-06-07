How to unlock alternate fighter costumes in Street Fighter 6

If you don't like the looks, go back to the classics.

While playing Street Fighter 6, long-time fans of the series might notice many of the returning fighters are wearing entirely new outfits designed specifically for their now-older selves. Capcom likes to freshen things up from time to time, but everyone from Ryu and Ken to Cammy and Zangief still does have access to their classic costumes.

As SF titles evolve, Capcom tends to fill the game with various costumes for each fighter—whether it be something from the franchise or entirely out of left field. These alternate looks do more than simply just change the character’s color palette, but they are also harder to come by.

Depending on which version of SF6 you purchased, you may already have some alternate costumes for the base roster once you boot up for the first time. If you don’t, you have two different ways to unlock them—and one of them is pretty tedious.

Street Fighter 6: How to unlock all alternate fighter outfits for Cammy and the cast

At launch, there were a total of 18 alternate costumes included in Street Fighter 6—one for each fighter on the base roster.

All 18 of those original launch alts can be obtained in two ways. You can either unlock them by playing the World Tour mode or by using Fighter Coins in the online shop. Both methods lead to the same result, but make sure you know what you are looking for ahead of time.

In World Tour, you can see the fighters who become your Masters wearing these alternate costumes occasionally, depending on when you talk to them. As you train with them—or give them gifts—you will see their Bond level rise, which is key.

Player character maxing out the Bond level with Ken in World Tour. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Separate from their Master level, which is how you unlock new moves and actions, the Bond level is something else you will want to max out. Once you max out a character’s Bond, you gain instant access to their alternate Outfit Two in other areas.

This is a grind though. I had only maxed out Ken’s Bond by the time I finished my 20 hours playthrough of World Tour and even that involved me spamming the cheapest Gifts I could find that he liked to up that affinity bar.

Shop menu showing alternate outfits and costs for Street Fighter 6. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t have the time to grind, you can head over to the Shop from the multi-menu and purchase every character’s alternate outfit for 50 Fighter Coins, the game’s premium currency.

