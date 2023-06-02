What are Fighter Coins and how to use them in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 does a lot to separate itself from the series’ previous entries, mostly with how Capcom has adapted its features to modern gaming markets—specifically with its online modes. This does mean players will encounter a premium currency called Fighter Coins from time to time while throwing down in the Battle Hub.

Just like other live-service games, SF6 will incorporate a battle pass called the Fighting Pass and premium currency options. Fighter Coins can be purchased with real money and used in a number of different ways.

Just because Fighter Coins are a premium currency does not mean you will have to use them, but Capcom does have specific uses for this currency that will make it appealing to players who spend a lot of time grinding in the Battle Hub or Fighting Grounds.

What do Fighter Coins do in Street Fighter 6?

Fighter Coins serve multiple purposes in Street Fighter 6, though basically all of them revolve around online play. This means anyone who is casually playing or is mainly spending time on World Tour will not need to worry.

Much like other games, Capcom is introducing Fighter Coins as a premium currency option that can be purchased with real money through the marketplace of the console you are playing SF6 on.

Fighter Coins are used to purchase items such as outfits, alternative colors, stamps, avatar emotes, and gear for your custom avatar. You can also use this currency as a way to purchase new characters once DLC drops for the game.

You can see what items are available in the Goods Shop for purchase. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There will be some items exclusively available for purchase by using Fighter Coins, but plenty are also obtainable using Drive Tickets—SF6’s free in-game currency you earn for playing and completing challenges.

How to get Fighter Coins in Street Fighter 6

Regardless of what platform you are playing on, you can easily access the in-game shop at any time by opening your multi-menu. For PlayStation 5 players, like myself, you simply hit the options button and navigate to the Shop icon.

The main options menu for Street Fighter 6. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From there, you will see various sub-menus showing off the character costumes and colors, stickers, emotes, and other items available for purchase. At the very bottom of the list, there is an option for Fighter Coins.

Opening that menu will prompt you to open your platform’s marketplace, so for me, it was the PlayStation Store. From there you will select the amount of Fighter Coins you want to purchase for the listed, real-world value.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the transaction will automatically place those Fighter Coins into your wallet so you can use them to purchase whatever items you want.

You can also earn Fighter Coins as rewards for completing certain in-game challenges, though those vary depending on what content is available in the Battle Hub and Rewards section.

Capcom has confirmed no items you purchase with Fighter Coins or earned through the game’s Fighting Pass will impact gameplay. They will be strictly cosmetics to be used across several modes, including World Tour and Avatar Battles.

