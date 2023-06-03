All Master locations and unlock conditions in Street Fighter 6

You have so much to master and more than a few fighters to find.

Street Fighter 6 is all about creating a fighter to represent yourself and taking them out onto the streets in World Tour, the biggest story-related content Capcom has ever developed for a title in the franchise. During your time exploring Metro City and beyond, you will find classic and new Street Fighter characters who take it upon themselves to train you as your Master—and give you access to their suite of Super Arts too.

In total, players can train under all 18 fighters that make up SF6’s base roster of characters. Some of these Master Characters will be automatically unlocked as you play World Tour’s main set of missions—but a majority of them have been hidden away behind other content.

Whether simply stumbling across them during your journey or completing long side missions to unlock remote locations of the globe, Capcom has made it somewhat challenging to find and convince the likes of Ryu and the World Warriors to take you on as a student.

How to find and unlock all Master Characters in Street Fighter 6

Once you click start on the World Tour, you will have several missions thrust into your hands as a fledgling fighter looking to find your own meaning of strength. This includes the option to track down various Master fighters to train you in their unique styles of combat.

With 18 potential Masters and their individual move lists available to learn, you might spend a lot of time digging up their locations. That is because each Master you learn from and bond with will give you access to more moves and styles to customize your fighter’s growing talents.

Here is a full list of the Master Characters in Street Fighter 6, their location, and how you can unlock them in Street Fighter 6.

How to find Luke in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

Luke is the first Master you unlock in Street Fighter 6 and will automatically be your assigned mentor once you begin your World Tour.

Most of the intro tutorial is actually teaching you how to customize your fighter using Luke’s style and moves. He is also technically a key player in the story of the mode, though it is in more of an abstract way after the opening concludes.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since you don’t need to unlock Luke as a Master, you can instantly start training his style up to earn new moves. He is located near the Training Center inside of the warehouse, which you can visit at any point during the day or night in Metro City.

How to find Chun-Li in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

Chun-Li is the first World Warrior you will meet as part of the World Tour, and is also an unmissable Master. She is going to play a much smaller role than Luke, but her other main trainee Li-Fin plays a pivotal role in several chapters.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you enter Chapter 2-1, you will be tasked with finding Chun-Li in Chinatown. She doesn’t move from her spot in the middle of a large alley and can always be visited during the day in Metro City.

How to find Marisa in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

Marisa is a newcomer to Street Fighter and is another Master you will encounter as part of a main mission, specifically Chapter 3-3, when you are tasked to manufacture a bag that Bosch stole from the Mad Gear Gang.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

This will be the first introduction of the World Map, since you need to travel to Rome’s Colosseo to get things done. Marisa will be introduced through a cutscene, and you can interact with her after it ends and you complete your task in the area to ask if she will train you.

How to find Lily in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

Lily is the first missable Master, being locked behind a side mission you unlock during Chapter 4-1 called “The Spirit Guide.”

A woman named Ana will need help in Chinatown with a brief errand involving some Mad Gear NPCs. Once you complete her request, she will unlock Mexico and the Thunderfoot Settlement as a travel location on the World Map.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like with Marisa, interacting with a few NPCs will trigger Lily’s cutscene, and you will actually have to fight her as a result. Once the battle is done, you can talk to her again and ask to learn her techniques.

How to find Blanka in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

Blanka is an optional Master, but is not locked behind a side mission. Instead, Luke will unlock Brazil and the Ranger’s Hut during Chapter 6-1, letting you travel there and interact with the spirit of the jungle.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

After a conversation and training session where Blanka teaches you how to pose as Blanka Chan, the jungle sprite, you can ask him to train you further. You also get the Blanka Chan suit as a rather useful piece of equipment you can use to boost your stats.

How to find Dee Jay in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

Dee Jay is unlocked in the same chapter as Blanka, with Luke also pointing you to visit Jamaica and Bather’s Beach.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

I hope you know how to dance because the grooving battler will challenge you to a fight for not vibing with the other people at the beach to have fun. After that, you can ask him to be your Master and begin to learn his moves—though he does have an annoying mission for you later too, but that isn’t part of the unlock conditions.

How to find Cammy in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

Once you start prepping for a tournament in Chapter 7-1, Cammy becomes obtainable as a Master if you complete the “Special Unit Del—?” side mission in Metro City’s subway.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will need to clear the subway anyway to unlock the stadium and clear the barricades blocking off the western side of Metro City, but this side mission will also point you to clear out some Mad Gear Punks downtown. Doing so will enable an encounter with Cammy at King’s Street, England—a location you will have already visited once in a previous story event.

How to find Manon in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

Time for yet another missable Master, newcomer Manon.

The model-battler is hidden behind the side mission “Extra,” which unlocks around Chapter 7-3 once you begin really digging into the Novice League Tournament storyline. You will need to purchase a Judo Gi from the Dripping Style shop in order to progress in this quest, which will automatically take you to France once you equip the clothing and talk to the NPC, Oscar.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Manon will have her intro cutscene play automatically as she tossed you around for a video, and you can ask her to train you after it concludes. You will have to battle her before she agrees, though.

How to find Ken in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

Ken is the first Master in a hot-minute you will encounter as part of a main mission—Chapter 8-3 “The Elusive Former National Champ.”

Your entire goal here is to investigate a construction site where Ken is working, which will require you to obtain a construction helmet first. This item can be purchased Apparel Clerk Gomorrah in the shopping area close to the stadium, unlocked via a side mission, or obtained by beating certain NPCs in Metro City.

Once you equip the helmet, you can enter the construction site where Ken has his introduction cutscene. You will have to battle a construction worker before entering the building on the left, but after that, you can talk to Ken, fight him, and ask him to teach you.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ken is the first Master I maxed out during my World Tour playthrough and has some very interesting tidbits to share about key story events if you pay attention while talking to him throughout your training.

How to find Edmond Honda in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

Just like Ken, E. Honda is part of the Chapter 8 storyline, specifically Chapter 8-4 “Big in Japan.”

Here, you will need to visit the large sumo restaurant on the way to the stadium. Thi sis the Chanko House Edoman, and you will instantly be greeted with Honda’s introduction cutscene when you enter the establishment.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

From there you just need to walk around the ring, take a picture of him when prompted with your phone’s camera, and clear the mission. You can then ask him to be your Master and teach you his sumo ways.

How to find Ryu in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

Once you complete E. Honda’s mission, you can travel to Genbu Temple in Japan.

If you know Street Fighter lore, there is only one man who might be training there at this time, and you even got some hints in the lengthy “Monk Without a Cause” side mission too. Once there, you will find Ryu honing his warrior’s spirit and can take a picture of him to clear your mission objective.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ryu is also another simple Master to get, since all you have to do is talk to him, and he will walk you through some motions before going back to meditate.

How to find Jamie in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

Jamie is another missable Master who doesn’t even really have a side mission to lock down his location for you.

At night in Metro City, if you head to Chinatown and walk into the side alley where you have encountered some Mad Gear NPCs and Bao Bao with Li-Fen, Jamie will be taking on some thugs and will mistake you for one in his intro cutscene.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once that mistake is cleared up, you can climb up the ladders on the right side of the alley and reach the area you have met some Mad Gear NPCs in the past on a roof. Jamie hangs out here at night, and you can ask him to be your Master.

How to find Kimberly in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

Jumping ahead to another Master you meet during the main story, Kimberly is actually the only fighter outside of JP and Juri who appears in the story during a mission who you are not tasked with tracking down in some fashion.

She appears during Chapter 8-7 “High-Flying Man” as you infiltrate a building for some plot reasons that I won’t spoil here—get ready for a lot of that excuse coming up.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the mission is done, you can find Kimberly on a roof right above your “Hangout.” It is the one with the Watcher on it but to the far back left once you climb the second ladder behind him. You will see her hanging out in her alternate outfit, get challenged to a test of skill of the hardcore parkour variety, and then net yourself another Master to learn from.

How to find Guile in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

Guile will also become an option after Chapter 8-7, though he is a bit more missable since you haven’t seen him yet.

After speaking to an NPC near the construction site where Ken is located while wearing your procured SiRN lab coat, you will be tasked with boarding the Carrier Byron Taylor—an aircraft carrier off the coast of Grace Marina port—under the pretense of running maintenance on their cleaning drones.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will need to fight the cleaning robots first, but Guile will step in and cut one in half for you at the end. Simply talk to him after that, and you can unlock him as a Master.

How to find Dhalsim in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

You’ve reached the homestretch now, and all four of the final Master fighters are completely optional, so pay attention and use your power of deduction to find out where they are hidden.

I’m joking of course. A side mission called “Yoga Statue” is pretty self-explanatory and will see you beating up a scam artist who sells you a bogus statue that will give you some power. After purchasing the item during the day, change the time of day to night and go back to the same spot to teach him a lesson for lying.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you defeat him, he will apologize—sort of—and point you to Dhalsimer Temple in India where you will meet Dhalsim. He will offer to teach you fairly quickly, as is the way of his yoga. I’m not sure when this mission pops up, but it could be around Chapter 9 or a bit earlier.

How to find Zangief in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

Zangief was actually the last Master I unlocked before entering the “endgame” since it appears the side mission you need to complete doesn’t pop up until Chapter 9.

Near the stadium, you will find the “Hither and Tither” side mission, where two wrestlers have arrived to compete in the canceled tournament. One doesn’t believe it is canceled, and his partner asks you to fight him to get the point across. After winning, he will point you to a new spot on the World Map.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to Russia and the Barmaley Steelworks and witness the strength of Zangief’s muscles. Then you can take part in a wholesome and very intense workout with the wrestler who has agreed to be your Master in all matters of building physical strength.

How to find Juri in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

Avoiding all spoilers for the final two Masters, Juri is on the menu and she doesn’t remember an encounter you had earlier in the story very well. It took place in an alley during the Old Nayshall night once you arrive during Chapter 12.

You will need to take part in the “A Hardboiled Adventure” side mission when it pops up, which will have you playing detective in a very odd scene. After a brief plot twist and fight with an NPC, you can encounter Juri and ask her to teach you.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

She will play hardball, and you do need to select the right answers to her questions to convince her to be your Master—just don’t say anything that will make her view you as spineless. From there, you have unlocked the final Master available… at least in the main story.

How to find JP in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

JP is all types of redacted and it shows in all of your interactions throughout the game. If you want to learn his moves, you will need to complete the main story of World Tour and do some backtracking.

After you clear the story, head back to Old Nayshall and make it nighttime before heading on up to Mount Vayshal and the Suval’hal Arena Entrance—otherwise known as the area right outside of the stadium where you fought the final tournament. He will be waiting on the stairs near the back of that area and want to talk.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just accepting his offer to train will prompt a cutscene that is full of so many spoilers and potential story threads for future things before he becomes your Master. It was honestly super cool and added a lot of fuel to a potential DLC expansion for the World Tour mode coming sometime post-launch.

Master Characters are also the key to unlocking the alternate costumes available for all of Street Fighter 6’s fighters, so you will want to complete all of these if you want to avoid using Fighter Coins instead.

