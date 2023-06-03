All voice actors for Street Fighter 6: Full cast list

Street Fighter 6 brings players back into the world of champions engaged in constant combat, even as the world evolves around them. With a fully-fledged story and arcade modes, all of the fighters are fully voiced and show more of their personality than ever before. Throughout their time in SF6, you’ll become familiar with every grunt and taunt from these new and classic fighters.

Thankfully, Street Fighter 6 breaks down every English and Japanese voice actor in the credits, but be warned of potential World Tour mode character reveal spoilers.

Who are the voice actors in SF6?

Players who want to see the credits list for themselves need to complete a five-round run in Arcade mode, with the voice actors being listed with the Japanese actors first, followed by the English.

Luke

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Japanese: Tomoaki Maeno

English: Aleks Le

Luke is fresh out of the military and looking for a fight in Metro City when he’s not working as a private military soldier, or mercenary. He works as the trainer early on in the story mode, with players learning their first fight style from him. Maeno is a new voice actor for Luke while Le is returning from Street Fighter 5.

Jamie

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Japanese: Shunsuke Takeuchi

English: Stephen Fu

Jamie is the first character in Street Fighter‘s history to practice the Drunken Fist style, although the game makes sure to emphasize he’s drinking juice. Regardless, he uses his skills to help take care of his neighborhood. Since Jamie is a new character, both of his voice actors are new to the series.

Manon

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Japanese: Ayaka Fukuhara

English: Cherami Leigh

Manon is a perfectionist, seeking to improve the beauty in her life where some might seek strength—not that she doesn’t have the latter in spades. Manon is a world-famous supermodel, dancer, and judo champion, striking fear into the hearts of competitors. She’s new to the Street Fighter series but that hasn’t stopped her from dominating ranked matches.

Kimberly

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Japanese: Nao Toyama

English: Anairis Quiñones

Kimberly definitely has what it takes to become a fan favorite, with her brightly colored outfits and smarts already making her stand out among the new additions to SF6‘s roster. Since Kimberly is new to the series, this is also the first time her voice actors have been in the Street Fighter series as well.

Marisa

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Japanese: Mitsuki Saiga

English: Allegra Clark

Marisa is a powerhouse, the descendant of the Roman Colosseum fighters with a love of showmanship and testing her strength against worthy opponents. She’s one of the newer fighters and her voice actors do a good job of making her stand out as the powerful character she is.

Lily

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Japanese: Rie Kugimiya

English: Tiana Camacho

Lily is a native of Mexico, following in the footsteps of T. Hawk from previous games with her high-flying wind attacks. She has a love for travel, with the wind spirit accompanying her making sure she’s protected. This is both Kugimiya and Camacho’s first appearance in a Street Fighter title. They make sure to give Lily plenty of life through their acting.

JP

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Japanese: Tomokazu Sugita

English: Wally Wingert

JP is one of the more mysterious new additions, with not much known about him except that he’s rich and probably not a good guy. In fact, many have assumed that he’s the big bad that will serve as the primary antagonist in SF6. Both Sugita and Wingert show the new character as the conniving man he is.

Juri

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Japanese: Eri Kitamura

English: Jessica Straus

Juri has gone viral since the game’s release due to her choice to fight mostly feet-first, but it’d be foolish to underestimate her. She’s on a mission and anyone who gets in her way is sure to regret it almost immediately. Kitamura and Straus have voiced Juri as recently as Street Fighter 5, so stepping back into this unique character was likely very easy.

Dee Jay

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Japanese: Kenji Hamada

English: Zeno Robinson

Dee Jay is a simple man, he likes to dance and fight in the sun as he celebrates life and all its joys on his island. He’s very light on his feet, with his fighting style very much incorporating dance and fluidity throughout. Hamada has previously voiced Dee Jay, but this is Robinson’s first time as the character following a successful voice career.

Cammy

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Japanese: Miyuki Sawashiro

English: Caitlin Glass

While she once worked for evil forces, Cammy has rehabilitated herself and now lives out her life in the U.K. helping to solve crimes. Both Sawashiro and Glass have reprised their roles as Cammy following their parts in the last few games.

Ryu

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Japanese: Hiroki Takahashi

English: Kyle Hebert

Ryu was the original protagonist of Street Fighter and he’s been through a lot, with his intro image from his Arcade Mode above meant to convey his veteran status. He’s a pretty good fighter for being 58, though. Takahashi and Hebert are both reprising their role as Ryu from past main series games, with other actors taking on the role in smaller titles.

E. Honda

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Japanese: Yoshikazu Nagano

English: Joe Dimucci

Edmond Honda is back for Street Fighter 6, building and opening his own sumo-themed restaurant that he seems to be really proud of. To fit with this, his outfit has moved back to the traditional yukata worn by sumo wrestlers, which is also indicative of his fight style. Both of the actors from SF6 are returning from the last two titles.

Blanka

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Japanese: Yuji Ueda

English: Luis Bermudez

Blanka has a bit of a different design in this title and not the mascot version you see above, although he’d appreciate it if you wore it sometimes. In Street Fighter 6, he much more resembles a green-skinned ape with a neater look. Yuji Ueda has voiced Blanka for a while but Luis Bermudez is a new voice actor for the character for SF6, and is much more humorous with his portrayal.

Guile

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Japanese: Hiroki Yasumoto

English: Ray Chase

It doesn’t get more American than Guile in his denim airforce vest and Stars and Stripes tattoo on his shoulder. Guile’s fighting style resembles a mix between martial arts and professional wrestling, likely after he picked up the skills in the military. Yasumoto has voiced Guile in previous Street Fighter titles, but this is Chase’s first time as the character following his portrayal of Noctis in the English version of Final Fantasy 16.

Ken

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Japanese: Yuji Kishi

English: David Matranga

If Ryu was the first protagonist, then Ken was his foil as a friend and rival who trained with him under the same master. After being set up at Nayshall, Ken has been forgiven of his crimes but has taken his family and himself into hiding for their safety. Yuji Kishi has voiced the character for a while, but Street Fighter 6 will be Matranga’s first time in the role.

Chun-Li

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Japanese: Fumiko Orikasa

English: Jennie Kwan

Chun-Li is one of the most famous Street Fighter characters—up there with Ryu and Ken—and she’s a fierce combatant in her own right. As the first female Street Fighter character, she has proven to be a tough fighter time and time again. Orikasa has been voicing the Japanese version of Chun-Li for a while, but this is Kwan’s first time playing the iconic character.

Zangief

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Japanese: Kenta Miyake

English: Peter Beckman

There’s not much to say about Zangief except what you see is what you get from this giant boulder of a man. He’s a very boisterous Russian who takes inspiration in his fighting style from both American and Russian pro-wrestling competitions. He’s been voiced by both Kenta Miyake and Peter Beckman for multiple generations, giving the character an iconic feel.

Dhalsim

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Japanese: Daisuke Egawa

English: Keith Silverstein

Dhalsim has reached enlightenment and in return, it gave him some of the wildest powers you’ve ever seen. Even though he may know how to dish out pain, he considers himself a pacifist and won’t fight or hurt anyone more than he has to. Egawa has voiced Dhalsim for the last few games while this is Silverstein’s first go at the character.

Announcer

Larry Heron. Image via IMDB

Larry Heron is the announcer you’ll hear during your matches in SF6, having been in previous games like the Saints Row reboot and Fallout 76. HBO fans will also recognize him from season four of Barry in 2023, where he played a swat team leader.

Play-by-play Commentators

Aru

Jeremy “Vicious” Lopez

Kosuke Hiraiwa

Steve “TastySteve” Scott

Color Commentators

His Excellency Demon Kakka

Thea Trinidad

Hikaru Takahashi

James “JChensor” Chen

This is an evolving list of voice talent from Street Fighter 6 and more information will be added as it becomes available.

