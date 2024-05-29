How to get the Jason Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus

Few of the skin types in MultiVersus are as in-demand as the Matrix Code variants. If you want to collect them here, we’re here to tell you how to nab yourself the Jason Vorhees Matrix Code skin.

Skins in MultiVersus are a great way of showing off in online lobbies, particularly if you can boast rare variants that others may not have, and the Jason Matrix Code variant certainly falls into that category.

The method of unlocking the Jason Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus differs from others like the Banana Guard Matrix Code and the Agent Smith Matrix Code, as we’ve explained in our guide below.

How to unlock the Jason Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus

Get grinding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Jason Voorhees Matrix Code skin is unlocked in the premium battle pass by reaching level 38, which means you have plenty of grinding ahead of you if you want to snatch a fresh look for the horror icon.

Players returning from the Beta before June 11 can get the premium battle pass for free as part of the welcome-back rewards. But if you weren’t around for the open beta, you can purchase the premium battle pass for 950 Gleamium, which works out at around $10.

Purchasing the battle pass immediately unlocks Jason as a playable character in MultiVersus and there are over 50 additional rewards to earn, including Badges, Taunts, Currency, and more.

Progressing through the battle pass requires you to complete Missions, which come in various forms. Daily and weekly missions are provided, with bonuses for finishing them all, and there are also training missions with easy-to-complete objectives like logging in on different days.

The battle pass and Jason Vorhees Matrix Code variant are only available for a limited time, however, as season one of MultiVersus is due to end on July 23, according to a timer shown in the top-left of the battle pass page.

