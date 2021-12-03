First Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl DLC character to be revealed on Dec. 7, dev hints at Garfield’s inclusion

The next fighter for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will be announced on Dec. 7 at 11am CT.

This news comes from the official NASB Twitter account, which is asking fans to check out IGN at the given time to see news about the next character joining the cast.

A new character is coming to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl soon! Who do you think will be next? Check out @IGN on Tuesday, December 7 at 9 a.m. PT to find out. #NickBrawl pic.twitter.com/LWdgCYitwU — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) December 3, 2021

Fans have already started speculating on who might be the first DLC fighter for the game, with many pointing to a character from the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe due to the usage of Aang in the promotional image along with the caption “Who will BRAWL next?”

This could be the case since files for Zuko were included in a previous data mine of the game, which also included details for characters such as Jimmy Neutron, Plankton, Mr. Krabs, Squidward, Tommy Pickles, Vlad Plasmius, and Rocko. But it looks like the new fighter could be more feline than Firebender.

Thaddeus Crews, a character designer at Ludosity, has been leaning into another meme within the community. Incomplete files for the lazy and memeable Garfield, like a character select icon and stage themed around Italian food, were discovered in another data mine.

In response to the announcement of the character reveal, Crews quoted the official NASB Twitter, simply saying “Huh. I wonder who that’s for.” This is one of several popular Garfield memes and is potentially an easy way for the dev to tease the inclusion of the character, though it could just as easily be a tease toward fans with knowledge of the data mines.

ViacomCBS, the company that owns Nickelodeon, acquired Paws. Inc and the majority rights to the Garfield brand in August 2019, so seeing the iconic character join the roster wouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

The announcement for the new fighter will go live on Dec. 7 at 11am CT, so until then, everything is just speculation. This will be the first of two fighters listed as “following soon” after launch, with full details coming alongside the reveal.