Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl dataminers find voice lines for potential new characters

This doesn't confirm their addition, but it is a good sign.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl just launched earlier today, but data miners had already found some new fighters that could be joining the game by rummaging around in its game files.

One of the biggest finds was voice lines that seem to indicate characters that could be joining the game through future DLC updates, including some of Nickelodeon’s biggest names.

Announcer audio files were found for Jimmy Neutron, Plankton, Mr. Krabs, Squidward, Tommy Pickles, Vlad Plasmius, Zuko, and Rocko, according to a post by data miner RockmanBN

After these datamined files were shared, a developer reportedly was quick to address them on Discord explaining that the team opted to record audio introductions for potential characters so that they wouldn’t need to do so later down the road.

“Do not give those voice lines much thought,” Discord rep Thaddeus Crews said. “They’re just covering bases and not be-all-end-all confirmations of what can and cannot happen.”

“I don’t even know why the extraneous ones are in the project in the first place, but hey there’s free meme material for y’all.”

This means that while the files are genuine, it doesn’t mean that we will be getting any of these iconic characters as playable in the game. Having these files there clearly means that the idea of their addition has been discussed, however.

At the time of release, there are 20 playable characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl with more to come in the future via DLC.