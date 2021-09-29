Evo 2021 Showcase canceled due to ongoing COVID concerns

The Evo team has canceled the Evo 2021 Showcase following continued complications surrounding the delta variant of COVID-19 and resulting health concerns.

Originally, the Evo 2021 Showcase would bring in top finishers from around the world who competed in Evo 2021 Online and have them battle it out in-person on Nov. 27 and 28 in Las Vegas at the UFC APEX sports complex.

Update regarding the Evo 2021 Showcase: pic.twitter.com/DjUbNXV3EP — EVO (@EVO) September 29, 2021

This would have been a contained, invite-only event with a total of 40 players competing across five titles, including Guilty Gear Strive and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, for a prize pool of $125,000, which would be evenly split to $25,000 per game. But due to ongoing issues and concerns regarding COVID-19, the tournament organizer called off the event today.

“The players invited to participate in the Evo 2021 Showcase represent many of the best fighters in the world,” Evo said. “We’re incredibly saddened to cancel the event.”

The Evo team will be reaching out to each player that was going to be attending the event to “individually recognize their efforts,” but no makeup event has been announced at this time.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and the Evo team previously announced Evo will return as an in-person event in August 2022, running from Aug. 5 to 7 in Las Vegas. No specifics beyond the dates have been shared since the initial announcement during the Evo 2021 Online main event on Aug. 14, however.