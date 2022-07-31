Does MultiVersus have local multiplayer?

Warner Brothers has entered the 2D fighting game genre with MultiVersus, crossing over the biggest (and some obscure) characters from their licensed movies, TV shows, and cartoons. Unlike traditional fighting games, MultiVersus emphasized two-versus-two combat, complete with characters and abilities that support one another for the team-based gameplay.

In its current open beta, MultiVersus has only a few modes readily available for players to jump into and a small selection of characters and stages. Yet the game contains nearly all the features players need to learn their favorite characters’ mechanics on and offline.

Related: Does MultiVersus have local online co-op play?

Is there local multiplayer in MultiVersus?

Should players wish to play MultiVersus with their friends locally rather than online, they can do so by creating a custom lobby for up to four players. Players can do this on any console, including PC if they use controllers.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Games

To find the local play option, players should click on the “Play” button at the bottom of the main screen, then scroll to the “Custom” tab from the options on the top. There, players can select the option for “local play,” where they can customize rulesets and pick their preferred characters and stages.

Players will also find that opting for local play will allow them to access all the characters in the game’s current roster without having to unlock them. However, this does not include skins or perks for the characters and does not permanently add any character to your account. Each character must be purchased for 2,000 gold to be used in online play. The open beta for MultiVersus is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.