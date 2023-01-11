Where to find Wood Opals in FFXIV Island Sanctuaries

Island Sanctuaries received a fairly large update with Final Fantasy XIV‘s Patch 6.3. The majority were quality of life updates that will help players with their workshops and will help filter collectibles when out on the island, but it also added some new things for players to do.

One of those new activities was some new things to gather. There were five new items to gather that were added, including Multicolored Isleblooms, Resin, Coconuts, Beehive Chips, and the pretty blue Wood Opals.

If you’re looking for Wood Opals, check out the guide below for everything you need to know.

Wood Opal location in Final Fantasy XIV Island Sanctuaries

Before players can get the Wood Opals, they’ll need to reach Rank 10 for their Island Sanctuary in order to get the Islekeep’s Iron Hatchet. They’ll have to craft one once Rank 10 is reached in order to be able to get the item from the trees that contain them.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Wood Opals can be found around X: 20 Y: 24 from the Mahogany Tree. They can be found all around the island, but the trees that contain the Wood Opals are only found in a small area. Players can use their Sanctuary Gathering log once they’ve harvested the item at least once in order to see where the Wood Opals will drop from the tree.

Screengrab via Square Enix

There are only a few trees that contain the resource in the area where it’s found, so those looking to farm the island will want to hit some other nodes to make the Mahogany Tree respawn with the items. Using the log to see where the trees are will ensure that you don’t wander too far from the area, and players will start to get a routine going once they figure out the best route to farm the Wood Opals for maximum efficiency.