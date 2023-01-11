Where to find Coconuts in Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuaries

When Final Fantasy XIV‘s Patch 6.3 dropped, new materials were added in the Island Sanctuaries, and some of them are a little harder to find than others. While not all of the new materials will be needed right away for workshops, it would be good to have.

Coconuts aren’t really the easiest to come by if you don’t know where to look. Players will also need to be at least Rank 10 in their Island Sanctuary, because the Islekeep’s Iron Hatchet is required to farm the item, and that tool doesn’t unlock until you’ve reached that level. Once you craft the Islekeep’s Iron Hatchet, there are several new things that can be farmed from trees, but in the case of Coconuts, it’s a small area where they can be collected.

Image via Square Enix

The easiest way to check where Coconuts can be found is to check the Island Sanctuary log. Once you’ve found a Coconut the first time, the Island Sanctuary log will show you exactly where you can find the resource.

Coconuts are found in just one area on the entire island. They aren’t too far from the beginning area, so players won’t have to go far to gather them, but there is only one small area for them. Players should look for a tall palm tree in the area marked around X:18 Y:25. This is right past the entrance to the area where players can gather nodes.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Once you’ve entered the area, simply look for the palm trees, some of which have coconuts at the top of them, and farm those. Players might find that they need to farm other nodes to get the trees to respawn, but the area is big enough that it shouldn’t be too hard to find all of the coconuts you need for your handicrafts.