Where to find Multicolored Isleblooms in FFXIV Island Sanctuaries

With a new patch comes new content for the Island Sanctuaries, and Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.3 brought a ton of new content for players to do on their little island getaways. With more content comes more crafting materials, and the Multicolored Isleblooms are one of the more elusive that were added.

These little flowers can be fairly hard to find if you don’t know where to look, and players will have to have flying unlocked if they’re going to be able to get to them. This means that you’ll need at least rank 10 on your island before you can even access it.

Once you’ve got flying, head to X: 21.9 Y:15.9 and you’ll see some colorful-looking flower nodes. Those are your Multicolored Isleblooms, and once you gather them, you’ll have them unlocked in your log. There are only four nodes in the area, so if you’re farming them, you’ll need to gather the other nodes in the area for them to respawn, since they won’t show up again unless you’ve gathered something else.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Unfortunately, you’ll need to jump back down to the island proper to get the nodes to respawn. There are some Island Quartz by the waterfall where the Multicolored Isleblooms are, but it’s not enough to get it to respawn. You’ll need to head back down and farm some other things before you can head back up and gather the Multicolored Isleblooms again.

You’ll need three Multicolored Isleblooms to make the Isleworks Dried Flowers, which also requires one of the other new nodes, the Island Coconut. Two of those are required to make the Dried Flowers in the Workshop.