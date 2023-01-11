Where to find Resin in Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuaries

When Final Fantasy XIV‘s Patch 6.3 added new content to the game on Jan. 10, a bunch of new things were added for Island Sanctuaries that players are looking to farm in order to build up a surplus for their handicrafts.

Resin is one of the new things that were added in the patch, and players can find it pretty easily, but it’s only in a small area on the large island. Players can check the area of any of the gatherable items by opening up the Sanctuary Gathering log from the Island Sanctuary menu. Clicking on Resin will show players where they can find the resource once they’ve found it once.

Screengrab via Square Enix

For those who haven’t found it yet, you’ll need an Islekeep’s Iron Hatchet, which unlocks as an item you can craft when your island is Rank 10 or higher. Once you’ve got the required tool, head out to X: 21 Y: 25, which is the area the Resin is found, and hit the trees in the area. You’ll be looking for the thinner tree with speckled-looking bark.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Once you’ve gathered Resin once, you’ll be able to see it in your log, and you can keep that map open to make sure you’re in the area the trees you need spawn in. There are only a few of the trees in the area, so players will likely need to gather some other nodes in the area to get new nodes to respawn.

Then, players can farm the resource for all of their island handicrafts, which are made at the workshop. Having a surplus of most items is recommended to make things easier when you need to schedule many days at once at your workshop.