All Tender Valley loot drops in Final Fantasy XIV

When you reach the end of the Dawntrail expansion in Final Fantasy XIV, it all comes down to grinding gear and Allagan Tomestones. One of the dungeons you’ll frequently go through is Tender Valley, where you can get a handful of loot drops.

Like others in Dawntrail, it’s a dungeon you unlock as you make your way through the Main Scenario Quests. It has a variety of distinct gear, but you primarily want to grind it for the Tomestones. These give you the very best gear to add to your FFXIV loadout, preparing them for the Extreme Trials and the Savage raid.

All Tender Valley gear drops in Final Fantasy XIV

Defeat all three bosses for a chance to earn more loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For those looking to gather all items from The Tender Valley dungeon, you can find no distinct equipment pieces. Instead, the loot from Tender Valley focuses on accessories you can equip, namely the bangles, necklaces, earrings, and rings.

You won’t be able to unlock the Tender Valley dungeon until you beat Dawntrail. It appears after you complete all Main Scenario Quests and becomes available through a side quest at level 100. The side quest you need to track down is called It Belongs in a Museum, and you get it from Zeycihan, who appears in Tuliyollal at coordinates (X:13.9, Y:12.5).

You can get these gear pieces from the Tender Valley dungeon. It should have the same loot table as The Strayborough Deadwalk dungeon:

These are useful items to equip your FFXIV character, boosting their levels to 695 and preparing them for the upcoming Savage raids. You’ll also want to exchange the Allagan Tomestones of Aesthetics to get the Neo Kingdom gear set.

