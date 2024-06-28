How to unlock Facewear in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Facewear is one of the many additions to Final Fantasy XIV that you can add to your character. It’s a way to give them additional flair and personality while playing the game and give you a chance to update their fashion properly.

The facewear feature is a new addition to Final Fantasy XIV, and it’s something that you do need to go out of your way to grab for yourself. It’s not too difficult to track down, but if you don’t know where to go to get it, things might be confusing, and you can get lost in this massive game. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking facewear and how it works in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to get Facewear in Final Fantasy XIV

Make you way to the Gold Saucer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To add Facewear to your character in Final Fantasy XIV, go to the renowned Gold Saucer. It’s a location you can visit as you go through the game and is one of the more lively locations for all players. The person you need to speak with is a Gold Saucer Attendant, <Prize Claim>, and you can find them at coordinates (X:5.3, Y:6.5). These were added for the Dawntrail expansion.

After speaking with them, select the Prize Exchange III category. You need to scroll down to the bottom section where you can find the prizes called The Faces We Wear. There should be five of them for you to pick from, and you can select as many as you like so long as you have enough MGP. If you don’t, the requirement is to work through the Gold Saucer activities throughout this area to begin earning more until you have enough for your desired prize. These are the various items you can purchase from the attendant.

The Faces We Wear: Thick-Rimmed Glasses – 30,000 MGP

– 30,000 MGP The Faces We Wear: Contemporary Pince-Nez – 40,000 MGP

– 40,000 MGP The Faces We Wear: Rimless Glasses – 70,000 MGP

– 70,000 MGP The Faces We Wear: Minstrel’s Spectacles – 90,000 MGP

– 90,000 MGP The Faces We Wear: Oval Spectacles – 100,000 MGP

After you unlock these items, wear them on your Warrior of Light in Final Fantasy XIV, and you can attach them to your favorite glamour. You may also notice that a handful of items you previously had in your inventory are no longer there, namely the Flase Classic Spectacles.

These items have gone to a new location, but you can visit somewhere to grab them again. Make your way over to Calamity Salvager, whom you can find in Limsa Lominsa Upper Docks, Old Gridania, or Ul’dah – Steps of Thal, and speak with them. They should have additional Facewear items for you to purchase. They might be perfect for your Viper or Pictomancer character.

