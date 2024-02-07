Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the much-anticipated sequel to 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake, is almost here, with Thursday, Feb. 29 penned in as its official release date.

Much like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Rebirth is initially only going to be released on the current generation of PlayStation console. It will be a timed-release though, so there’s every chance it will end up on PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles (though an Xbox release seems somewhat unlikely) at some stage in the future.

We’re going to be looking at if it is possible to start preloading Rebirth before its release, so let’s get started.

Preloading Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Image via Square Enix

Can you preload Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Yes, you can preload Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, though you will only be able to do so from midnight on Feb. 27, two days before release.

Two days is worth it to start downloading the game, as it is a behemoth of a file. Size-tracking Twitter profile PlayStation Game Size reported Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be a whopping 150GB, which is going to need quite a bit of extra time to download on your console, to say the least. You will also need to make sure that you start clearing out space on your PlayStation 5 drive before the 27th to make room for Rebirth.

How to preload Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Image via Square Enix

Once you buy the game—and pick which edition you’re going to play—you will be able to see Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on your PlayStation 5 dashboard. When the preload goes live on Feb. 27, all you need to do is go to your dashboard and start downloading. This will at least give you some time to download that huge file size.

Preloading only applies to those who preorder the game digitally, so if you have already preordered a physical copy of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, I’m afraid you won’t have the opportunity to preload it before it is released. Sorry, physical copy enthusiasts.