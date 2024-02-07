Category:
Final Fantasy

How to preload Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Clear some space for this one.

Antonia Haynes

Published: Feb 6, 2024 09:11 pm
aerith hugging cloud in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Image via Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the much-anticipated sequel to 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake, is almost here, with Thursday, Feb. 29 penned in as its official release date.

Much like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Rebirth is initially only going to be released on the current generation of PlayStation console. It will be a timed-release though, so there’s every chance it will end up on PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles (though an Xbox release seems somewhat unlikely) at some stage in the future. 

We’re going to be looking at if it is possible to start preloading Rebirth before its release, so let’s get started. 

Preloading Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth 

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth box art Cloud Zack and Sephiroth
Image via Square Enix

Can you preload Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Yes, you can preload Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, though you will only be able to do so from midnight on Feb. 27, two days before release.

Two days is worth it to start downloading the game, as it is a behemoth of a file. Size-tracking Twitter profile PlayStation Game Size reported Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be a whopping 150GB, which is going to need quite a bit of extra time to download on your console, to say the least. You will also need to make sure that you start clearing out space on your PlayStation 5 drive before the 27th to make room for Rebirth.

How to preload Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

aerith, tifa, cloud, and yuffie, in ff7 rebirth
Image via Square Enix

Once you buy the game—and pick which edition you’re going to play—you will be able to see Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on your PlayStation 5 dashboard. When the preload goes live on Feb. 27, all you need to do is go to your dashboard and start downloading. This will at least give you some time to download that huge file size.

Preloading only applies to those who preorder the game digitally, so if you have already preordered a physical copy of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, I’m afraid you won’t have the opportunity to preload it before it is released. Sorry, physical copy enthusiasts.

Read Article Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preview: A sensational return to FF’s open-world roots
FF7 Rebirth Open World
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preview: A sensational return to FF’s open-world roots
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Square Enix wants to reshape its game development after Final Fantasy 16 fails to boost profits
Woman with long hair and glowing blue eyes surrounded by snowflakes in Final Fantasy 16
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Square Enix wants to reshape its game development after Final Fantasy 16 fails to boost profits
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Xbox?
yuffie in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Xbox?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy list: All trophies
fort condor parade in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy list: All trophies
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to watch the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play livestream
aerith, tifa, cloud, and yuffie, in ff7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to watch the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play livestream
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 5, 2024
Author

Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.