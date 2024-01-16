All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth editions and contents

Anyone anticipating the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has one of three editions to choose from; technically six, if you count the digital exclusive ones.

As one of its biggest releases of the year and the second instalment in its Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy, Square Enix is unsurprisingly offering multiple ways of purchasing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Although, all of them are locked to the PlayStation 5 as the game’s exclusive to Sony’s platform (sorry, Xbox fans).

In case you need help deciding which edition to buy, here’s a breakdown of each edition, what they contain, how much they cost, and the easiest place to buy them from.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Standard Edition

As you can probably guess, the standard edition is, well, the standard edition. It comes with no extra bells and whistles, consisting only of the game itself. The PlayStation Store is selling it digitally for $69.99, but you should have no trouble finding physical copies at other retailers.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe Edition

All pre-orders for any edition come with a Midgar Bandle accessory. Image via Square Enix

The Deluxe Edition is a step above the standard edition and throws in some extra goodies along with the game: an art book, a mini soundtrack, and a SteelBook case. Square Enix’s own store is selling it for $99.99, but if you’re not that fussed about physical extras, we’d recommend shelling out for the Digital Deluxe Edition instead.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Digital Deluxe Edition

Exclusive to the PlayStation Store, the Digital Deluxe Edition offers almost everything the physical version does, just digitally. So, that’s the game, a digital art book, and a digital mini soundtrack. You miss out on the SteelBook case, but it instead includes in-game bonuses: a Magic Pot Summoning Materia, a Reclaimant Choker accessory, and an Orchid Bracelet armor. This edition’s also $10 cheaper at $89.99.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Collector’s Edition

He has the one wing and everything. Image via Square Enix

The ultimate bragging right, the Collector’s Edition bundles everything featured in the Deluxe Edition, the three in-game rewards included with the Digital Deluxe Edition, an additional Summoning Materia for the Moogle Trio, and a 19-inch statue of main villain Sephiroth. That last one’s undeniably the centerpiece of the whole thing and, no doubt, the reason behind the Collector’s Edition’s staggering $349.99 price tag. It’s only available physically and through Square Enix’s store. At the time of writing, it’s sadly sold out, but hopefully Square Enix will issue new stock.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Twin Package

While this edition doesn’t have any fancy extras, it’s a perfect entry point for newcomers who haven’t played the previous game, Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The Twin Package, a digital exclusive on the PlayStation Store, is $69.99 and bundles Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (the PS5 re-release that includes the Intermission DLC episode) and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The pricing means you’re getting both games for the price of one.

The PlayStation Store is offering a Digital Deluxe version of the Twin Package, too, which throws in all the in-game extras from the regular Digital Deluxe version. It’s the same price as well—$89.99—meaning you’re getting Remake at no extra cost.