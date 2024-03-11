You may have visited a weapon shop in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and noticed you can buy the Red Megaphone. Fortunately, there’s no need to buy it because you can still get it for free if you missed it. Here’s how to get the Red Megaphone in FF7 Rebirth.

Red Megaphone location in FF7 Rebirth

Sneakily hidden but you can still go back and loot it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Red Megaphone in FF7 Rebirth, loot the weapon from a chest in Gongaga. You can find the chest in a small alcove at the edge of the river flowing through the village. To get to it, find a ramp or a set of stairs that lead down to the river and swim towards the alcove. As you reach it, you’ll see a purple treasure chest. Inside it is the Red Megaphone.

Red Megaphone location. Screenshot by Dot Esports River map for Red Megaphone. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cloud is swimming towards the Red Megaphone location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even if you missed out on it during your time in Gongaga, you can fast travel back to the zone, using the Tiny Bronco, and collect it. It’s not going anywhere.

What does the Red Megaphone do in FF7 Rebirth?

Learn the ability and ditch this weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Red Megaphone is a weapon for Cait Sith that teaches him Moogle Kaboom. With that said, I highly recommend you equip the weapon, use the move a few times until Caith Sith masters it, and then unequip it and never look at it again.

This is because the Red Megaphone doesn’t have a single Materia Slot. Yes, you won’t be able to equip a single spell to it. While most weapons around this time have four or more slots, the Red Megaphone has none.

The Moogle Kaboom ability is a lot of fun. Cait Sith’s Moogle becomes a ticking time bomb and explodes, dealing decent damage to any enemy caught in the explosion. It’s similar to Dodge ‘n’ Dive but does extra damage.