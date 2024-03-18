How to get Jabberwock Horn in FF7 Rebirth

If you made it to chapter 12 or further in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you probably noticed there are new quests in the world. One particularly annoying quest requires you to collect parts from tough monsters that you might have fought already. The Jabberwock Horn is one such item.

Before you get the Jabberwock Horn in FF7 Rebirth

Find all Lifesprings in the region to unlock the Jabberwock fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you attempt to get the Jabberwock Horn in FF7 Rebirth, you first need to unlock the Classified Intel Combat Assignment in the Cosmo Canyon Region. To do this, find all Lifesprings in the same region. Scan every tower in the Cosmo Canyon Region to show the Lifesprings, and after you visit them all, the Classified Intel will appear in the southwest corner of the map.

To prepare for the fight, pick a team of three party members you feel comfortable with playing and give each of them a Fire Materia (make sure you, at least, have Fira on each Materia orb). As usual, make sure you have a couple of Healing Materias in case things go south. You can also equip one of your characters with the Cleansing Materia, but if you don’t want to waste a Materia Slot, just make sure you have a couple of Gold Needle items on hand.

If you’ve got all that down, it’s time to get the Jabberwock Horn.

FF7 Rebirth: How to get Jabberwock Horn

It looks tougher than it actually is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get a Jabberwock Horn in FF7 Rebirth, defeat the Jabberwock. You can fight it in the Cosmo Canyon Region via the Classified Intel battle. The Jabberwock Horn is a guaranteed drop, so you won’t have to fight him over and over, like in Monster Hunter, for example.

With the right tactic and the right equipment, the fight is easy.

How to beat Jabberwock in FF7 Rebirth

Don’t be fooled by the Jabberwock’s size and appearance because the Jabberwock is all bark but no bite.

I recommend you bring Cloud and Barret, and the third character can be whomever you want. Tifa is great if you want to deal some quick Pressure damage, but if you’re good at blocking, Red XIII may be your best pick.

When the fight starts, attack the Jabberwock with basic attacks. While you attack him, try to ensure each party member always has one ATB bar. If a character has two bars, feel free to use a spell or weapon ability.

While fighting, I recommend you use Punisher Mode with Cloud and try to block the Jabberwock’s attacks. This boosts your ATB bar even more and fills the Vengeance bar with Red XIII (if you have him in your party).

Pressure the Jabberwock when it gets its shield up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you lower the Jabberwock’s Health by 25 to 30 percent, it casts Gorgon Shield on itself. Let the boss cast Gorgon Shield. The shield makes the Jabberwock block most basic attacks but it’s still susceptible to magic. Once the Jabberwock has shielded itself, cast Fira with at least two characters. This will Pressure the Jabberwock and destroy the Gorgon Shield.

Once you Pressure the Jabberwack, attack it with everything you have and try to Stagger it. Cloud’s Focused Strike, Tifa’s Overpower, Barret’s Focused Shot, and Red XIII’s Vengence Mode attacks are great for building up the Pressure bar. Even if you don’t manage to Stagger the Jabberwock during this bit, don’t worry; you’ll likely do more than enough damage to it.

Occasionally, the Jabberwock might petrify one of your party members (active or inactive ones). If this happens, use Esuna or Gold Needle on the petrified character and simply continue fighting. Don’t worry if one of your characters turns to stone, because it’s a very minor inconvenience.

Because the Jabberwock has a lot of health, you will likely have to repeat the entire process again. The only major difference is, with lower health, the Jabberwock becomes harder to Stagger, so it may take three Fira shots instead of two. As long as you destroy the beast’s Gorgon Shield and continue to damage it, you’ll win this fight.

